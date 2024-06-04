 Skip to main content
Philips Hue lights have a rare discount, but there’s a catch

A TV with ambient backlighting from Philips Hue.
One of the cool things about Philips Hue lighting is how much freedom it gives you over creating the perfect ambiance in your home. One of the cool things about buying Philips Hue products over at Best Buy right now is how much freedom Best Buy is giving you over what you buy to save money. Right now, when you buy two or more select Philips Hue smart lighting product in Best Buy’s offer builder, you can save 15%. Tap the button below to start building your own bundle and see all of the products available. While they don’t include the best smart light bulbs that Philips produces, you’ll be amazed by the versatility of the lightstrips. Or keep reading for an overview of some of the top picks from the bundle.

What you should purchase from the Philips Hue offer builder

The place to start with this deal is the and the if you don’t already have them. These are the devices that take your movies, music, and games and syncs them to your lights.

Then, it all comes down to getting the right lights. If you want something to fit your TV or computer monitor, your best bets will be the Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip (Multi), choosing from the options for , , and . They fit around the back of the screen and give off light based on what’s happening, making the action extend beyond your screen. Alternatively, buy two to make light emanate for a separate standing device, which can be useful if you have a giant TV. Just one of these bars can also be nice if you want to use it for music, as it will sync with Spotify or Samsung SmartThings to make good lighting choices.

Got it all figured out about what you want to buy? In case you haven’t already started building your bundle of two or more products, tap the button below to start building. You’ll get 15% off of the combined price of the items. For example, that means a $200 bundle will cost just $170. And, if you’re still disappointed by the lack of bulbs, check out these cheap smart bulbs to put your mind at ease.

This Dyson-Style cordless vacuum is $109 for Memorial Day
A woman using the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum in a living room.

One of the best cordless vacuum deals comes from Walmart this Memorial Day with $41 off the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum. Usually priced at $150, it’s down to $109 which makes it highly affordable and very tempting, especially if you’re contending with lots of pet hair. We can’t say how long this deal will stick around for so assume it’ll end soon. In which case, here’s a quick overview of what to expect before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum
If you’re contending with a lot of pet hair, you need one of the best cordless vacuums around. The Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum is sure to help. It has a brushless 20,000 Pa digital motor which is designed to reduce friction while still maintaining peak power, high durability, and even good battery life of up to 40 minutes. Alongside the digital motor, it has up to 9,500 RPM via the brush head.

Ninja’s CREAMi ice cream maker is $89 off for Memorial Day
ninja creami walmart deal may 2024

If you want to beat the summer heat and get a treat as a 2-for-1 special, seriously consider this cool treat maker from Ninja. It is the Ninja CREAMi, one of the easiest ice cream makers you can use. And right now, you can yours for $89 off, bringing the fun device from $199 to $110. This item is going super fast, with Walmart's website (this deal is part of Walmart's Memorial Day sale) reporting 1,000 being sold since yesterday at the time of this writing. So, be sure to hurry and tap the button below if you're interesting in saving today. Or, keep reading to see why this maker has piqued our interests.

Why you should buy the Ninja CREAMi
The first thing to know about the Ninja CREAMi is that it is not an ice cream maker — no, it is a sorbet, milkshake, and ice cream maker. With five one-touch programming buttons, you can make all three of these styles of cool treat, plus mix-in ice cream and lite ice cream.

Memorial Day sales get you this 3-burner gas grill for under $100
The Expert Grill 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill can tuck extra food in the opened lid.

If you like grilling and cooking outdoors, you probably like doing so for the family experiences, great flavors, and unique atmosphere that outdoor cooking provides. You're not alone, however, if you like doing it because it provides a nice dining experience at made-at-home prices. In the spirit of this sentiment, shared by many, we've found a deal for you on a propane grill for under $100. It's a Walmart Memorial Day sale treat, which brings the Expert Grill 3-Burner from $107 to $96, saving you $11 or approximately 10%. Tap the button below to find it yourself or keep reading to see everything this grill can do and all of the neat extras it has tucked away.

Why you should buy the Expert Grill 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill
First, the grill's essentials. With extended side arms and sitting on tall legs, the Expert Grill 3-Burner's body is just under four feet tall and four feet wide, pushing back to a depth of just under two feet. Your propane tank should also fit within that area, more or less. It grills at 27,000 BTU on a main grill area of 300 square inches — enough for about 15 burgers — and has an additional 150 square inches of extra rack for warming and heat retention so stragglers to the table won't get their food burnt or too cool.

