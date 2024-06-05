Best Buy dropped the price of this air fryer from $180 to $80

If you’ve been waiting for great air fryer deals, you need to check out what Best Buy has to offer. Today, you can buy the Bella Pro 9-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket for just $80 instead of $180. A huge price drop of $100, this is your chance to enjoy more versatile cooking, juicier meals, and even lower bills, all thanks to this discount. Want to know more? Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro 9-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket

Very similar to the best air fryers from Ninja, the Bella Pro 9-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket is a bit of a bargain. It offers an extra-large 9-quart capacity across two baskets with the option to easily sync the cooking settings between the two so food finishes cooking at the same time.

Its two independent cavities have their own cooking baskets, as well as cyclonic fans, and rapid heaters. There’s 1800W of power available here with an adjustable temperature range of between 90 and 450F so you can achieve faster heat up times and more even cooking. If you’re not sure where to begin, there are six smart built-in cooking programs which cover most of your needs. These include air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate.

Thanks to the intuitive digital touchscreen, you can easily make sure the two baskets work together to sync at the and finish cooking at the same time. Once all done, you can easily clean the PFOA-free non-stick baskets and dividers by either placing in the dishwasher or washing with warm water. Pretty much everything to do with the Bella Pro 9-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket is designed in a way that’s simple to figure out. Its interface provides clearly laid out buttons and timers so you can always see what’s going on, as well as understand what’s to come.

The Bella Pro 9-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket normally costs $180 but right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for just $80. A fantastic deal for someone keen to upgrade their air fryer for less, check it out now with the deal likely to end very soon.

