Best Buy dropped the price of this air fryer from $180 to $80

By
The Bella Pro 9-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket on a white background.
Bella Pro

If you’ve been waiting for great air fryer deals, you need to check out what Best Buy has to offer. Today, you can buy the Bella Pro 9-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket for just $80 instead of $180. A huge price drop of $100, this is your chance to enjoy more versatile cooking, juicier meals, and even lower bills, all thanks to this discount. Want to know more? Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro 9-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket

Very similar to the best air fryers from Ninja, the Bella Pro 9-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket is a bit of a bargain. It offers an extra-large 9-quart capacity across two baskets with the option to easily sync the cooking settings between the two so food finishes cooking at the same time.

Its two independent cavities have their own cooking baskets, as well as cyclonic fans, and rapid heaters. There’s 1800W of power available here with an adjustable temperature range of between 90 and 450F so you can achieve faster heat up times and more even cooking. If you’re not sure where to begin, there are six smart built-in cooking programs which cover most of your needs. These include air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate.

Related

Thanks to the intuitive digital touchscreen, you can easily make sure the two baskets work together to sync at the and finish cooking at the same time. Once all done, you can easily clean the PFOA-free non-stick baskets and dividers by either placing in the dishwasher or washing with warm water. Pretty much everything to do with the Bella Pro 9-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket is designed in a way that’s simple to figure out. Its interface provides clearly laid out buttons and timers so you can always see what’s going on, as well as understand what’s to come.

The Bella Pro 9-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket normally costs $180 but right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for just $80. A fantastic deal for someone keen to upgrade their air fryer for less, check it out now with the deal likely to end very soon.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best air conditioner deals: Portable and window units on sale
The GE 10,000 BTU portable air conditioner cools a living room while a woman reads.

As summer quickly approaches and temperatures rising the last few years, you're probably thinking of investing in an air conditioner to help get you over those very hot days. While most folks may have a hard time installing a split unit, there are a lot of other options, including air conditioners you can put in a window, as well as portable air conditioners, that you can fall back on. Luckily, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg on them, as even some of the best air conditioner brands have solid deals on them, which is why we've collected our favorite air conditioner deals down below. Pair these with air purifier deals and humidifiers deals and you'll be able to control the climate in your home perfectly.
Evapolar evaCHILL — $84, was $99

The Evapolar evaCHILL provides personal comfort on a small scale. At just 6.77 x 6.69 x 6.69 inches, it is highly portable and perfect for taking with you on camping trips or other excursions. To use it, just fill up its 800mL tank, which provides about 8 hours of continuous use (though customers report lower times for high-heat scenarios). This makes it perfect for getting to sleep. Plus, since it uses water as a source of chill, it can double as a humidifier. The Evapolar evaCHILL charges via USB cable and consumes less than 10W of power.

This top-rated Anker portable power station is discounted to $199
Anker SOLIX 522 Portable Power Station

As we come to rely more and more on having a source of electricity, it can be quite difficult to deal with power cuts, especially if they end up lasting a long time. That's where a good portable power station can come in handy, giving you that extra little bit of juice when you need it the most. Luckily, there are a lot of excellent options out there, and this Anker Solix 522 is a good option, given Anker's experience and position in the market. Even better, Best Buy is currently having a sale on the Solix 522, bringing it down to $199 from the usual $269 it goes for, saving you $70 in the process.

Why you should buy the Anker Solix 522 Portable Power Station
The Anker Solix 522 has a pretty substantial 299Wh, which will easily power things like your phone or laptop many times over. Not only that, but it has a total of six different outlets for you to work with, including two AC outlets for any more substantial appliances or devices, as well as a USB-A port, two USB-C ports, and a DC car port. In fact, you can use all of them simultaneously since the Solix 522 can provide 300 watts of power in normal configuration and up to a whopping 600 watts in SurgePad turned on, so it can handle a lot.

Best Buy deals: Save on laptops, TVs, appliances, and more
best buy shuts down insignia line smart home products store 2 768x768

Best Buy has become one of the biggest retailers on the market, with everything from TVs to blenders on sale, meaning you can pretty much grab whatever your heart desires directly off Best Buy. In fact, we draw a lot from Best Buy when it comes to the best TV deals, best laptop deals, and best phone deals, so we know how great of a source it can be for solid deals. To that end, we've gone out and collected some of our favorites in various categories and collected them for you below.
Best Buy TV deals

There may be no better place to purchase one of the best TVs than Best Buy. There is almost always some huge savings to find on TVs at Best Buy, and that’s certainly the case right now. You’ll find deals top TV brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG, and more budget-friendly brands like TCL and Hisense are in play, too.

