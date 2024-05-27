Nectar has a huge Memorial Day sale which is perfect for anyone who’s been keen to buy a Nectar mattress but wants to save some money along the way. Pair it up with one of the best Eight Sleep alternatives and you’re all set for a great night’s sleep. With up to 40% off many mattresses, you only have a matter of hours left to enjoy the discounts. The best thing to do is hit the button below to see what’s out there for yourself, but you can also keep reading and we’ll talk about what our highlights are. Remember — in all cases you only have a handful of hours left to decide.

What to shop for in the Nectar Mattress sale

The highlight of the Nectar Mattress sale is the . Its Queen Size model is down to just $649 right now and has a heap of great benefits. It offers premium memory foam which cradles your body and keeps you cool. It’s made from CertiPUR-US certified foams with a 12-inch height and single-action cooling. Its layers are numerous. There’s a breathable cooling cover, therapeutic gel memory foam layer, 3-inch Dynamic transition layer, 7-inch ActiveSupport stability base layer, along with a shift-resistant lower cover. That leads to a cool-to-the-touch and breathable cover so there’s more airflow and comfort, while there’s minimal motion transfer for your sleep partner.

Adding to that, the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress has many benefits. That’s because you can add on NectarCool technology for $99 which has patented materials which are engineered to help regulate your temperature so you sleep deeper. There’s also a special material blend which includes polyethylene which helps wick away superficial heat transferred by touch. Add on a bedding set for $159 giving you two cooling pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector for the ultimate experience.

Alongside all that, there’s a big discount on an adjustable base so you can get one for $749 instead of $1,898, while the foundation base costs $359 instead of $549. If you simply want a frame and headboard, you can do so for $449 instead of $749. There are also discounts on the Nectar Premier, Nectar Premier Copper, and many other sizes too so you can save big on whatever your plans are.

The Nectar Memorial Day sale is one to check out for sure. It ends when Memorial Day does so you only have a matter of hours to reap the rewards. Be sure to not miss out.

