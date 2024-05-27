 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Nectar’s Memorial Day sale gets you up to 40% off its Memory Foam mattress

By
A Nectar mattress sits on a bed frame in a bedroom.
Nectar

Nectar has a huge Memorial Day sale which is perfect for anyone who’s been keen to buy a Nectar mattress but wants to save some money along the way. Pair it up with one of the best Eight Sleep alternatives and you’re all set for a great night’s sleep. With up to 40% off many mattresses, you only have a matter of hours left to enjoy the discounts. The best thing to do is hit the button below to see what’s out there for yourself, but you can also keep reading and we’ll talk about what our highlights are. Remember — in all cases you only have a handful of hours left to decide.

What to shop for in the Nectar Mattress sale

The highlight of the Nectar Mattress sale is the . Its Queen Size model is down to just $649 right now and has a heap of great benefits. It offers premium memory foam which cradles your body and keeps you cool. It’s made from CertiPUR-US certified foams with a 12-inch height and single-action cooling. Its layers are numerous. There’s a breathable cooling cover, therapeutic gel memory foam layer, 3-inch Dynamic transition layer, 7-inch ActiveSupport stability base layer, along with a shift-resistant lower cover. That leads to a cool-to-the-touch and breathable cover so there’s more airflow and comfort, while there’s minimal motion transfer for your sleep partner.

Adding to that, the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress has many benefits. That’s because you can add on NectarCool technology for $99 which has patented materials which are engineered to help regulate your temperature so you sleep deeper. There’s also a special material blend which includes polyethylene which helps wick away superficial heat transferred by touch. Add on a bedding set for $159 giving you two cooling pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector for the ultimate experience.

Related

Alongside all that, there’s a big discount on an adjustable base so you can get one for $749 instead of $1,898, while the foundation base costs $359 instead of $549. If you simply want a frame and headboard, you can do so for $449 instead of $749. There are also discounts on the Nectar Premier, Nectar Premier Copper, and many other sizes too so you can save big on whatever your plans are.

The Nectar Memorial Day sale is one to check out for sure. It ends when Memorial Day does so you only have a matter of hours to reap the rewards. Be sure to not miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
There’s a robot vacuum for $79 in Walmart’s Memorial Day sale
The iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum cleaning the floor.

If you’re interested in automating cleaning with a robot vacuum but don’t want to spend too much, Walmart has some great robot vacuum deals right now. That includes being able to save a huge $120 off the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum bringing it down to just $79 for a limited time only. If that sounds like the perfect price to you but you need to know a little more, keep reading and we’ll take you through all you need to know.

Why you should buy the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum
If you’ve checked out the best robot vacuums but decided you need to keep costs down, you’ll appreciate how much the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum offers while staying super affordable.

Read more
Best Memorial Day washer & dryer sales: Bundle deals from $1,160
The Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo washer and dryer in a laundry room.

Memorial Day is a day known for bringing in the best sales, especially on appliances. But, as with most deals, the savings start early nowadays. As a result, people are flocking to check out retailers for deals on appliances big and small. Here, we've collected some of the best washer and dryer bundles, giving you the chance to wash and dry with just one buy. Some offers we're finding as part of Best Buy Memorial Day deals, but there are also some (including our favorite) that are coming directly from the manufacturer. Here's what we've got so far this year.
Our favorite Memorial Day washer & dryer bundle

One of the worst parts about doing laundry is the fact that you have to have both a washer and a dryer. They're bulky, take up space, and are both relatively expensive machines. That's why we're excited about this deal from Samsung, which is surprisingly one of the best places to buy a washer and dryer, on the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo. At just 27 x 43.7 x 34.4 inches this single machine takes your clothing from washed to dried in about 98 minutes, without you needing to transfer anything over to another space-hogging machine. And that's just the beginning of the conveniences you'll get out of Samsung's Bespoke AI Laundry Combo.

Read more
Best Memorial Day Keurig Deals: Get a coffee maker from just $59
A marketing image for the Keurig K-Iced Essentials Iced and Hot machine.

If there is one item we need all year long, it is coffee. That makes Memorial Day a perfect time to shop for a Keurig machine and K-Cups, as both are on sale at the moment. You can even get an iced coffee machine from Keurig for the long, hot days of summer. There's a lot to choose from, though, and a ton of imitation products out there as well. So, if you want one of the best coffee makers on a discount, try one of these Keurig Memorial Day deals.
Our favorite Memorial Day Keurig deal

If there is one thing that we want to do this summer, especially if you're in the south where temps are already rising fast, it is to stay cool. Yet, coffee is also alluring as a hot beverage, too. This Keurig coffee maker, the Keurig K-Iced Essentials Iced and Hot Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, gives you the best of both worlds. If you're feeling up for a cool cuppa you can get 12 oz. of it from a brilliant method of brewing that starts ultra hot and tapers down to slow ice melt, giving you a cup that feels full strength despite being on ice. Feeling more classic? Throw in the ceramic mug and get a hot serving of 6, 8, or 10 oz. The Keurig has a large reservoir of 32 oz., giving you enough time to get get a few cups of coffee in between fillings.

Read more