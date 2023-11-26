The best Bluetooth speaker Cyber Monday deals so far

There are so many uses for Bluetooth speakers, such as during beach parties and personal music sessions in your room. There are some amazing options from Cyber Monday deals, ranging from super cheap devices to top-quality speakers from popular brands like Sonos and Marshall. To help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered our favorite offers below, while highlighting our top pick among all of the Bluetooth speaker Cyber Monday deals we’ve found — the Marshall Emberton, the older model of our favorite Bluetooth speaker of 2023.

Best Bluetooth speaker Cyber Monday deal

Marshall Emberton portable Bluetooth speaker — $100, was $170

This Marshall Emberton is on sale for $100 after a $70 price cut from its initial $170 price. We picked the Marshall Emberton as our favorite Bluetooth speaker deal for one simple reason: We love it. The Marshall Emberton II, which is an all around improvement on the first model, was our pick for the absolute best Bluetooth speaker of 2023. Unfortunately the II is not currently on sale (it’s ). That’s okay — we love the older model too.

The Marshall Emberton has the battery for more than 20 hours of music without a recharge, which is great if you plan on taking it on a camping trip or somewhere without easy access to power. Marshall is known for its guitar amps and speakers, and that sound quality has translated into this pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker. It has the ability to produce 360 sound, so you can put it in the middle of your party instead exiling it to the edge. The build is resilient, so it won’t crack if dropped from short heights. Overall it’s meant to be taken on the road. The entire device is controlled from one shiny gold knob, which leaves less room for dirt or sand to get into the cracks between switches and buttons.

More Bluetooth speaker Cyber Monday deals we love

Here are some more speaker deals currently on sale. They come from some of the best Bluetooth speaker brands out there, including JBL, Sony and another Marshall. Right now all of these are part of Best Buy Cyber Monday deals, but as more deals come out we will continue to update the deals on this page.

JBL Charge 5 —

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 —

Marshall Kilburn II —

Sony XP500 —

JBL Boombox3 —

