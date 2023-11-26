 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Bluetooth speaker Cyber Monday deals so far

Noah McGraw
By
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Speaker Deals
Digital Trends

There are so many uses for Bluetooth speakers, such as during beach parties and personal music sessions in your room. There are some amazing options from Cyber Monday deals, ranging from super cheap devices to top-quality speakers from popular brands like Sonos and Marshall. To help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered our favorite offers below, while highlighting our top pick among all of the Bluetooth speaker Cyber Monday deals we’ve found — the Marshall Emberton, the older model of our favorite Bluetooth speaker of 2023.

Best Bluetooth speaker Cyber Monday deal

Marshall Emberton portable Bluetooth speaker — $100, was $170

Marshall Emberton
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

This Marshall Emberton is on sale for $100 after a $70 price cut from its initial $170 price. We picked the Marshall Emberton as our favorite Bluetooth speaker deal for one simple reason: We love it. The Marshall Emberton II, which is an all around improvement on the first model, was our pick for the absolute best Bluetooth speaker of 2023. Unfortunately the II is not currently on sale (it’s ). That’s okay — we love the older model too.

The Marshall Emberton has the battery for more than 20 hours of music without a recharge, which is great if you plan on taking it on a camping trip or somewhere without easy access to power. Marshall is known for its guitar amps and speakers, and that sound quality has translated into this pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker. It has the ability to produce 360 sound, so you can put it in the middle of your party instead exiling it to the edge. The build is resilient, so it won’t crack if dropped from short heights. Overall it’s meant to be taken on the road. The entire device is controlled from one shiny gold knob, which leaves less room for dirt or sand to get into the cracks between switches and buttons.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

More Bluetooth speaker Cyber Monday deals we love

Here are some more speaker deals currently on sale. They come from some of the best Bluetooth speaker brands out there, including JBL, Sony and another Marshall. Right now all of these are part of Best Buy Cyber Monday deals, but as more deals come out we will continue to update the deals on this page.

  • JBL Charge 5 —
  • Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 —
  • Marshall Kilburn II —
  • Sony XP500 —
  • JBL Boombox3 —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
77 best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on laptops, TVs, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Amazon Deals

You could make a strong argument that Amazon won Black Friday. We're now on to Cyber Monday, and Amazon is still looking strong. We've collected the best Cyber Monday deals on a wide variety of products. If you're interested in grabbing some new tech today, like an OLED TV, some smart home devices, or just a new coffee maker, check out the awesome deals below.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

Read more
All the best 65-inch TV Cyber Monday deals you can shop now
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.

If you're looking for a new TV during Cyber Monday deals, make sure you check out our guide on what size TV to buy. If you need something that a good middle-of-the-road option, check out the 65-inch TV Cyber Monday deals below. Tons of brands are on sale, from Sony TV Cyber Monday deals to Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals. We've scoured all the major retailers, so you'll see deals here on the best TV brands that are also available in Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals and Amazon Cyber Monday deals.
The best 65-inch TV Cyber Monday deal

The already affordable 65-inch Onn 4K TV is currently even cheaper for Cyber Monday, so it's a must-buy if you want to upgrade your living room without breaking the bank. You'll be getting 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth motion when playing video games and watching sports programs, and Roku for access to all of the popular streaming services and compatibly with most smart home systems and voice assistants. From $348, Walmart's $50 discount brings it further down to $298, which is a very small price to pay for introducing a large screen to your home theater setup.

Read more
The best OLED TV Black Friday deals from Samsung, Sony, and LG
Digital Trends Best Black Friday OLED TV Deals

If you're hunting for great TVs during Black Friday deals, you're probably weighing the obvious advantages of OLED TVs against the high price. Fortunately there are some nice OLED TV Black Friday deals going on right now that bring the TVs down to a reasonable price. Make sure you compare QLED vs. OLED before you jump into a decision though, because it's going to cost a bit. We've pulled our favorite OLED TV deals from across the internet, including our favorite so far, a 48-inch Samsung. Check them out below.

If an OLED display is just too far out of your price range, you should also check out QLED TV Black Friday deals. Best Buy Black Friday TV deals include a wide variety of options, if you want to compare prices across TV categories.
The best OLED TV Black Friday deal
LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED 4K webOS TV -- $550, was $1,300

Read more