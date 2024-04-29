The 6 best soundbars with subwoofers in 2024

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Adding a soundbar to your home theater is a great way to enhance your experience. Most built-in TV speakers are lackluster at best, incapable of producing booming bass or crisp dialogue. Soundbars fix many of these issues while also offering a sleek, compact form-factor. Better yet, many come with a subwoofer to further enhance your audio.

Soundbars typically offer subwoofers in one of two formats. A popular choice is a soundbar with a wireless subwoofer, as these can be placed anywhere in the room to provide you with the best sound quality regardless of the shape and layout of the room. The other option is a built-in subwoofer that's located inside the actual soundbar. These typically don't provide the same booming sound as their wireless counterparts, but they're ultra-compact and great for smaller spaces.

Ready to up your audio game? Here are the six best soundbars with subwoofers, which includes brands like Samsung, Sennheiser, and JBL. For more great options, be sure to check out the best soundbars of 2024.

Samsung HW-Q990C

Best overall soundbar with subwoofer

Pros Dolby Atmos

Powerful wireless subwoofer

Tons of customization options Cons Expensive

Specifications Dolby Atmos Yes Channels 11.1.4 Subwoofer Wireless

The Samsung HW-Q990C is without a doubt one of the best ways to get a premium home theater experience. Equipped with a wireless subwoofer, four up-firing channels for Dolby Atmos, and 11 front-facing speakers, it's the perfect companion for any TV.

Dolby Atmos is the big draw of the Q990C, and thanks to all its premium speakers and wireless subwoofer, you'll be bombarded with audio from all directions. Not only do you get a massive wireless subwoofer, but the soundbar also comes with two rear speakers so you can build a well-rounded audio system with just one purchase. Toss in a wall mount kit and easy-to-use remote control, and you've got an easy way to place the gear anywhere in your home and a simple way to control all the action.

All those speakers make it easy to get both crisp dialog and booming explosions, and added support for Q-Symphony lets you pair the soundbar with other audio equipment for an enhanced sound experience. Better yet, Samsung's SpaceFit Sound Pro feature lets the equipment optimize its performance for your exact layout, ensuring you get a crisp audio experience regardless of how much furniture is scattered about your room.

Other notable features include support for Airplay 2, the Alexa voice assistant, and a dedicated Game Mode Pro if you decide to use it with your PS5 or Xbox.

The biggest drawback to the Q990C? Its price tag. It's regularly priced close to $2,000, though it's now receiving frequent discounts that make it a bit more palatable. But since you're getting such great equipment from a great brand, the Q990C is a worthwhile investment for anyone who spends hours a day in front of their TV watching movies or gaming.

Samsung HW-Q990C Best overall soundbar with subwoofer More

Sennheiser AMBEO Plus Soundbar with Dual Subwoofers

Runner up

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus Review Pros Fantastic 3D sound

Lots of connections

Built-in room tuning

Up to 4 wireless subs/1 wired sub

AirPlay/Chromecast/Tidal Connect

Alexa built-in

Dolby Atmos/DTS:X

Sony 360/MPEG-H Cons Still expensive

Only HDMI 2.0a

Relies heavily on mobile app

Weird Alexa integration

Specifications Dolby Atmos Yes Channels 7.1.4 Subwoofer Built-in

Shoppers seeking a premium soundbar that's a bit more compact than the Q990C should consider the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus. Not only does it offer Dolby Atmos support and churn out impressive audio, but its subwoofers are built directly into the soundbar – so you won't have to clear space for a massive subwoofer elsewhere in the room.

The AMBEO is equipped with 4-inch dual subwoofers, along with seven speakers that allow it to produce impressive room-filling audio despite being a single soundbar that's less than 5-inches deep and just over 40-inches long. You'll have plenty of ways to customize its performance, as it can be controlled via the included remote, Sennheiser Smart Control App, a web interface, or the built-in Alexa voice assistant.

Aside from Alexa, the soundbar also supports Google Home, making it a good choice for a home that's already loaded with smart products. On the soundbar you'll find a variety of HDMI, USB-A, and ethernet ports, as well as wireless support for both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

If you have the space, the Q990C is probably the better choice. But if you're tight on space and want an all-in-one soundbar that packs a built-in subwoofer along with heaps of other great tech, the AMBEO deserves a closer look.

Sennheiser AMBEO Plus Soundbar with Dual Subwoofers Runner up More

JBL 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

Best budget soundbar with subwoofer

Pros Great price

Impressive 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer

HDMI, optical, and Bluetooth support Cons No Dolby Atmos

Specifications Dolby Atmos No Channels 2.1 Subwoofer Wireless

It can't keep up with the Q990C or AMBEO, but the JBL 2.1 is a great little soundbar that won't stretch your budget. Clocking in under $400 (and often on sale for less than $300), this JBL soundbar is a great entry-level soundbar that'll be a vast improvement over your built-in TV speakers.

The biggest knock against the JBL 2.1 soundbar is its lack of support for Dolby Atmos. It does, however, get you Dolby Digital support, and the 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer packs enough of a punch to really make explosions and other bass-heavy effects ring out with full force.

Connecting it to your TV is simple, thanks to both an optical and HDMI connection. You even have the option to stream audio from your tablet or smartphone, thanks to support for Bluetooth. And if you want to get it mounted on your wall, your purchase includes a complimentary wall-mount bracket for easy installation.

While you won't find as many fancy audio features on the JBL 2.1, you can still adjust base levels with the included remote. You can also connect additional, compatible speakers later on – so if you decide to continue building your home theater, this is a great place to start.

JBL 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer Best budget soundbar with subwoofer

Bose Ultra Soundbar Bundle

Best premium soundbar with subwoofer

Pros Complete home theater setup

Dolby Atmos

Heaps of smart connectivity Cons Expensive

Specifications Dolby Atmos Yes Channels 5.1.2 Subwoofer Wireless

The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar Bundle isn't just one product – it's three different gadgets pulled together for a premium listening experience. Along with the popular Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, you'll get the Bose Bass Module 700 Wireless Subwoofer and a pair of Bose Surround Speakers 700. When combined, they offer a comprehensive listening experience that beats out nearly everything else on the market.

The Bose Ultra Soundbar is at the heart of the bundle, offering six full-range transducers, two up-firing speakers, a center tweeter, and an array of speakers for crisp audio and rich all-around sound. You'll find support for both eARC and optical connections, and you can download the Bose Music app to customize its performance and assist you with setup. If you don't want to mess with custom settings, you can use ADAPTiQ to optimize the sound for your exact room layout.

Plenty of smart connections are available on the soundbar, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplay 2, Spotify Connect, and Chromecast.

All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, as the Bass Module brings booming sound while the Surround Speakers complete the room-filling audio experience. And since they're all running in the Bose ecosystem, syncing all your products together and completing setup should be a breeze. The bundle isn't cheap, but audiophiles will find much to love about its performance.

Bose Ultra Soundbar Bundle Best premium soundbar with subwoofer

Samsung S-Series HW-S60D

Best compact soundbar with subwoofer

Pros Dolby Atmos

Compact design

Built-in subwoofer Cons Not ideal for large rooms

Specifications Dolby Atmos Yes Channels 5.1 Subwoofer Built-in

The HW-S60D features a built-in subwoofer with passive radiator and clocks in at just over 26-inches long. That makes it great for smaller TVs or compact home theaters. But while it's smaller than most products on this list, it manages to pack in some great hardware capable of producing incredible audio.

It may be small, but it still supports Dolby Atmos. It also comes with a built-in subwoofer, though you may want to pair it with an external subwoofer if you need bigger booms (Samsung notes that the SWA-W510 is a particularly good option).

Samsung included the Active Voice Analyzer feature on the S60D, which is used to produce crisp dialogue and ensure voices are drowned out by background music. You'll even find Q-Symphony and SpaceFit Sound Pro – features found on our best overall pick, the Q990C. Other great features include support for Alexa and Google Home, as well as Chromecast and Airplay.

You may not want to use this in larger rooms or with massive TVs, but as a way to enhance audio in smaller spaces, it's a solid pick. We also love its price of $350, which is an impressive value for everything it has to offer.

Samsung S-Series HW-S60D Best compact soundbar with subwoofer

Sony HT-A5000

Best soundbar with subwoofer for gaming

Sony HT-A5000 Review Pros 8K-ready HDMI input

Excellent movie and music sound

Easy on-screen setup

Tons of connection options

Hi-res, Sony 360RA, and DTS:X Cons No EQ adjustments

Some settings are buried

Poor integration of music services

Specifications Dolby Atmos Yes Channels 5.1.2 Subwoofer Built-in

The Sony HT-A5000 is a great option for gaming, thanks to inputs that support passthrough 8K and Dolby Vision, as well as 4K with a 120Hz refresh rate. That's more than enough for any game on the market right now – and it should be good enough for anything launching over the next several years, making it a good long-term investment for gamers.

You won't find a large wireless subwoofer with the HT-A5000, though its built-in subwoofer is still vastly superior to built-in TV speakers. You will, however, find support for Dolby Atmos, Alexa, and Google Assistant, as well as Sound Field Optimization technology that calibrates the soundbar to your room.

If you're a PS5 player with a Bravia XR, you'll find that the HT-A5000 works seamlessly with your display. Sony has built the soundbar with an integrated UI, so your home theater settings will populate on the Bravia Quick Settings menu. Even if you don’t have a Bravia, setup shouldn't be more difficult than simply plugging in the device via its eARC support.

To round out the system, the HT-A5000 is compatible with a variety of wireless subwoofers and rear speakers. So if you decide to upgrade your system down the line, you'll have plenty of options for a well-rounded setup.

Sony HT-A5000 Best soundbar with subwoofer for gaming

How we chose the best soundbars with subwoofers

There are hundreds of soundbars with subwoofers to consider in 2024, but not all of them are good additions to your home theater. From sound quality and smart connections to pricing and more, here's how we narrowed down the options and pick the best soundbars with subwoofers.

Sound quality and Dolby Atmos

The most important factor to consider when shopping for a soundbar is audio quality. This means you'll want a device that's packed with speakers capable of churning out impressive sound. You'll also want support for Dolby Atmos, which is a surround sound technology that enhances the performance of 3D sounds. In other words, a device that supports Dolby Atmos is bound to be one of the best on the market, especially if it's coming from a reputable brand like Samsung or Sony.

Subwoofer style

There are a few different options when it comes to subwoofers for your soundbar. Some products don't include a subwoofer at all – in which case, they were left off this list. The other options are either a built-in subwoofer or a wireless subwoofer. Built-in subwoofers are built directly into the soundbar, making them a great option for small spaces that may not have room for a dedicated subwoofer. However, wireless subwoofers typically sound better and bring more "boom" to your room. Depending on your needs, one might be better than the other. In general, a wireless subwoofer will offer better quality than a built-in subwoofer, though there's certainly overlap depending on your budget.

Smart connections

If you have a premium soundbar with subwoofer in your home, there's a good chance you'll want to use it for more than just your TV. Many of the best soundbars now offer support for smart home platforms or Bluetooth connections, allowing you to quickly stream music or other apps to the device. This type of compatibility makes a soundbar incredibly versatile and could make it a more well-rounded companion for your home. If you're interested in connecting a soundbar with your smart home or smartphone, be sure to look for details about what platforms and connection types are supported.

Connection options

Optical, HMDI (ARC), and HDMI (eARC) are all common terms you'll find in soundbar product descriptions. HDMI (eARC) is typically seen as the most power, with support for tech like Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio, and Dolby True HD. HDMI (ARC) is a step below eARC, though it still supports Dolby Atmos. Optical connections are the least compelling of the bunch, with support for stereo, Dolby Digital, and DTS. Not all TVs offer all connection types, and not all soundbars have ports for all these connections. This means you'll want to look at both your current TV and prospective soundbar to ensure they'll easily sync with each other.

Pricing

Pricing plays a part in every purchase, and it's no different with soundbars. But because soundbars can quickly creep over $1,000, getting the best possible value for your money is more important than ever. After all, no one wants to spend heaps of cash to end up with a lackluster home theater experience. We factored in pricing when compiling this list, ensuring each product offered enough features to warrant its price tag.

Reputable branding

Investing in a soundbar from a lesser-known brand isn't always a bad idea, but it's typically best to stick with names like Samsung, Sony, JBL, and Sennheiser. These companies have established themselves as leaders in the market that are capable of producing reliable, long-lasting equipment that churns out impressive soundwaves.

This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.

Editors' Recommendations