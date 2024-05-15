 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $600, this LG soundbar with subwoofer is $400 today

By
A frontal view of the LG 3.1.3 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer combo.
.

There’s an unwritten rule about today’s TVs that is sort of built into their construction. Our best TVs are quite thin, often proudly so, and even include pieces that are meant to stick to walls like framed art. As a result, they don’t have the thickness to produce the intensity of sound that the majority of us would like to have with our sports, action movies, and even the news. An even worse result then comes: we get stuck paying a ton more for good sound unless we take advantage of the best soundbar deals, like this one from LG which provides a 3.1.3 channel soundbar sound system complete with a wireless subwoofer. Usually $600, you can save $200 on this system today, getting it for just $400 instead. To find it, just tap the button below. Alternatively, keep reading for our take on this system.

Why you should buy the LG 3.1.3 Channel Soundbar with Subwoofer combo

One of the primary characteristics of this 3.1.3 channel, 480W combo is simplicity. From an AI-based sound balance system, that gets your settings right based on the shape and environmental conditions of your room, to one cable HDMI eARC support, you should be able to get by with less wires, less mess, and less hassle. You can even use the soundbar as a more convenient hookup to the TV, passing through your console games and DVR directly to the TV through it with 4K and HDR10 still in tact.

If you own an LG TV, you’ll also be pleased to know that this soundbar comes with the ability to share your TV’s processing power. This gives the soundbar the ability to have its sound quality boosted and optimized automatically. Though it should be noted that this soundbar and subwoofer combo can be connected with plenty of other devices, including your phone via its Bluetooth connection.

Related

Again, while this deal is active, this system becomes just $400. That’s $200 down from the usual $600, and all you need to do to find it is tap the button below. If you find that the sound system is actually outpacing your old TV, you should also consider our collection of the best TV deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best soundbar deals: Save on Bose, Samsung, Vizio, and more
The Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4-channel surround sound system set up in a luxurious living room.

Purchasing one of the best soundbars can add a deeper dimension to your TV experience, and it can make a great addition if you’re working on a larger home theater setup. Soundbars can also be quite affordable, with some of the best soundbar deals including the likes of Bose deals, Sonos deals, and Sony deals, among others. We’ve tracked down all of the best soundbar deals you can shop right now, so read onward for more details. If you’re yet to have found the perfect TV for your viewing experience, it’s worth looking at the best TV deals taking place right now, and if you’d like to go even further with your home theater setup there are plenty of subwoofer deals to choose from as well.
Sony S100F 2.0-channel soundbar -- $98, was $130

The Sony S100F 2.0-channel soundbar is as simple as soundbars can come, with two channels -- the standard left and right -- that you can link to your TV through an HDMI ARC connection or to your mobile devices through Bluetooth. It may have a compact design, but it will deliver improved audio quality while you're watching TV shows or movies, and it features Sony's S-Force Pro Front Surround technology that fills your room with sound.

Read more
Best Buy Spring sale: Save on 177 TVs, including a 50-inch for $230
Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.

Best Buy often has some of the best TV deals around but it’s excelling itself right now with a huge Spring sale cutting the prices on over 177 different TVs. There are some fantastic options here with super low priced HD TVs right up to high-end QLED and OLED models. Whatever your plan, you should tap the button below to see the full sale for yourself. Alternatively, keep reading while we pick out a few of our favorites.

What to shop for in the Best Buy TV Spring sale
One of the cheapest deals in the Best Buy TV Spring sale is being able to get an for only $230. It normally costs $300 so you’re saving $230 by buying today. The TV offers a large 4K display along with HDR for better colors and sharper contrast. It also has DTS Studio Sound while there are Alexa voice controls which tie in perfectly with Fire TV which powers proceedings. It’s perfect for a budget 4K TV.

Read more
Huge soundbar sale discounts 147 models from LG, Samsung, and more
The Insignia Soundbar in a living room.

Best Buy continues its Spring sale by having some fantastic soundbar deals going on right now. That means you can save on nearly 150 different soundbar models with options costing from just $42. With so many to choose from, the best thing to do is tap the button below to take a look for yourself. However, if you’d prefer some guidance, keep reading and we’ll take you through some of our favorites.

What to shop for in the Best Buy soundbar sale
Not quite the cheapest soundbar out there but one that we’d recommend given Insignia’s reputation for cheap TVs, try the which is down to $60 from $80. It offers a left and right channel which work together to amplify and improve your TV’s existing sound. There’s 40W of total power while you get three audio modes to choose from including standard, theater, and news. It’s possible to connect your TV using an HDMI connection or use digital optical jack, 3.5mm AUX jack, USB port or even Bluetooth.

Read more