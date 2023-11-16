 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss these 32-inch TV Black Friday deals from just $90

Jennifer Allen
By
Digital Trends Best Black Friday TV Deals
Digital Trends

If you’ve been figuring out what size TV you should buy and it turns out 32 inches is just right, you may have found your options a little slimmer than with bigger TVs. While many of the best TVs are much bigger, you can still buy from some of the best TV brands as part of the Black Friday deals going on at the moment. There are some truly fantastic 32-inch TV Black Friday deals around with deep discounts to be found. We’ve picked out the very best deal while also featuring others you can check out.

Best 32-inch TV Black Friday deal

Insignia 32-inch HD TV on a white background.
Best Buy

Insignia 32-inch F20 HD Smart Fire TV — $90, was $150

For a super cheap TV that will suit either your living room or your bedroom, the Insignia 32-inch F20 HD Smart Fire TV has all the essentials you need at this price. It might only have a 720p resolution but it has Fire TV built-in so it’s simple to find all your favorite apps and thereby stream plenty of different shows and movies. Additionally, there’s Alexa voice control support saving you from needing to grab your remote so often. Instead, you can speak to the TV to change input, change channel, find something to watch and all kinds of things.

There’s also Apple AirPlay support so you can cast across content from your Apple devices. Even the sound is better than you’d expect at this price thanks to there being an HDMI ARC port for hooking up a compatible soundbar or AV receiver, while DTS TruSurround gives you a more immersive audio experience. Three HDMI ports rounds off what the Insignia 32-inch F20 HD Smart Fire TV has to offer nicely. While it’s not exactly high-end, if you need a simple TV for your bedroom, kitchen or den, the Insignia 32-inch F20 HD Smart Fire TV will do the job well providing you with all the most convenient features so you don’t need to buy a separate streaming device.

Related

More 32-inch TV Black Friday deals we love

Most manufacturers make a 32-inch TV, so you can have your pick. Sony TV Black Friday deals will be the best of the bunch, but Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals will be the cheapest. We’ve pulled this list from the best offers from various retailers, so explore Best Buy Black Friday TV deals and Amazon Black Friday TV deals.

  • TCL 32-inch S2 720p HD Smart TV with Roku —
  • Vizio 32-inch D-Series HD Smart TV —
  • Roku 32-inch Class Select Series HD Roku TV —
  • Sony 32-inch W830K HD Google TV —
  • Samsung 32-inch Q60C QLED TV —

If you’re looking for something a little bigger for a different room, check out these 65-inch TV Black Friday deals and 75-inch TV Black Friday deals. too.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The best OLED TV Black Friday deals from Samsung, Sony, and LG
Digital Trends Best Black Friday OLED TV Deals

If you don't already know, OLED and QLED panels are totally different, with OLED including millions of individually lit pixels. That allows them to be more vibrant than other panel technologies, but also during dark scenes, you get true blacks because the lights are actually turned off, rather than just dimmed. Unfortunately, OLED panels are expensive, unless you can find some excellent deals. Don't turn away just yet, though, because there are a ton of early Black Friday deals to shop right now -- across many retailers -- and some even included some great discounts on OLED TVs. In fact, we've rounded up all of the best OLED TV Black Friday deals we could find, including one stand out that pretty much everyone should consider.

If an OLED display is just too far out of your price range, you should also check out QLED TV Black Friday deals. Best Buy Black Friday TV deals include a wide variety of options, if you want to compare prices across TV categories.
The best OLED TV Black Friday deal

Read more
Best Buy Black Friday TV deals: Save on LG, Samsung, Sony, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday TV Deals

Best Buy is staying true to its name, as the retail giant is churning out some impressive prices as part of its Black Friday deals. This is great news if you’re hoping to land a discount on a new TV this Black Friday shopping season. It’s pretty easy to find price drops on TVs, with even the best TVs seeing frequent discounts, but right now we’re seeing more significant TV deals taking place with Black Friday around the corner. In Best Buy Black Friday deals you can currently find deals on top TV brands. If you want to look at individual brand's offers, check out Samsung TV Black Friday deals, Sony TV Black Friday deals and LG Black Friday deals.

Top 3 Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Read more
The best 75-inch TV Black Friday deals on Samsung, Sony, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday 75 Inch TV Deals

As far as TVs go, 75-inches is the sweet spot for most -- big enough to cover a living room wall with some great viewing angles, but not so expensive that it's going to empty your wallet with inordinate costs, either. But at full price, 75-inch TVs can still be somewhat expensive, especially depending on the brand you choose. Except during Black Friday and Cyber Week, one of the best times of the year to capitalize on excellent deals.

Right now, a ton of early Black Friday deals are going live, across a host of retailers, and on a wide variety of goods and electronics. So, here we are, in the ideal time of the year to nab an excellent 75-inch TV deal, but where do you start? We've gone ahead and gathered up some of the best Black Friday TV deals available right now, just to make things a bit simpler for everybody. These cover some of the best QLED TV Black Friday deals and one of the best OLED TV Black Friday deals.

Read more