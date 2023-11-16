Don’t miss these 32-inch TV Black Friday deals from just $90

If you’ve been figuring out what size TV you should buy and it turns out 32 inches is just right, you may have found your options a little slimmer than with bigger TVs. While many of the best TVs are much bigger, you can still buy from some of the best TV brands as part of the Black Friday deals going on at the moment. There are some truly fantastic 32-inch TV Black Friday deals around with deep discounts to be found. We’ve picked out the very best deal while also featuring others you can check out.

Best 32-inch TV Black Friday deal

Insignia 32-inch F20 HD Smart Fire TV — $90, was $150

For a super cheap TV that will suit either your living room or your bedroom, the Insignia 32-inch F20 HD Smart Fire TV has all the essentials you need at this price. It might only have a 720p resolution but it has Fire TV built-in so it’s simple to find all your favorite apps and thereby stream plenty of different shows and movies. Additionally, there’s Alexa voice control support saving you from needing to grab your remote so often. Instead, you can speak to the TV to change input, change channel, find something to watch and all kinds of things.

There’s also Apple AirPlay support so you can cast across content from your Apple devices. Even the sound is better than you’d expect at this price thanks to there being an HDMI ARC port for hooking up a compatible soundbar or AV receiver, while DTS TruSurround gives you a more immersive audio experience. Three HDMI ports rounds off what the Insignia 32-inch F20 HD Smart Fire TV has to offer nicely. While it’s not exactly high-end, if you need a simple TV for your bedroom, kitchen or den, the Insignia 32-inch F20 HD Smart Fire TV will do the job well providing you with all the most convenient features so you don’t need to buy a separate streaming device.

More 32-inch TV Black Friday deals we love

Most manufacturers make a 32-inch TV, so you can have your pick. Sony TV Black Friday deals will be the best of the bunch, but Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals will be the cheapest. We’ve pulled this list from the best offers from various retailers, so explore Best Buy Black Friday TV deals and Amazon Black Friday TV deals.

TCL 32-inch S2 720p HD Smart TV with Roku —

Vizio 32-inch D-Series HD Smart TV —

Roku 32-inch Class Select Series HD Roku TV —

Sony 32-inch W830K HD Google TV —

Samsung 32-inch Q60C QLED TV —

If you’re looking for something a little bigger for a different room, check out these 65-inch TV Black Friday deals and 75-inch TV Black Friday deals. too.

Editors' Recommendations