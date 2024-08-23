 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This portable solar generator and panel combo is 25% off at Amazon

By
The Marbero M82 Max solar generator with its solar panel, charging a phone.
Marbero

The Marbero M82 Max, a portable power station that’s also a solar generator with its own solar panel, is currently the top seller in Amazon’s outdoor generators category. That’s probably because you can get it for a fantastic price of only $150, following a 25% discount on its original price of $200, making it a cheaper alternative to the Jackery Explorer 300. The $50 in savings is probably drawing the attention of a lot of shoppers, so if you want to take advantage of this limited-time deal, we highly recommend proceeding with the purchase right now as the offer may no longer be there tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Marbero M82 Max solar generator

You should always be ready with a portable power station in case there’s an electricity outage in your home, or if you suddenly find yourself on an outdoor adventure where outlets won’t be readily available. The Marbero M82 Max is an excellent option for these situations, as it will be able to power and charge all kinds of devices with its 30,000 mAh capacity. There are three ways to recharge the Marbero M82 Max — plug it into a wall socket, connect it to your car’s lighter outlet, or harness the power of the sun with the included 30W solar panel that comes with a built-in smart chip to prevent overloading.

The Marbero M82 Max is delightfully portable with a weight of just 2.3 pounds, and its solar panel is only 1.8 pounds. The solar panel is foldable too, so it’s easy to pack it with the solar generator in your shed or at the back of your vehicle. The power station also offers multiple ports, including USB-A, USB-C, AC, and DC, so you’ll be able to use it with all of your devices.

If you’re on the hunt for portable power station deals, we highly recommend this cheaper alternative to the Jackery Explorer 300, which is also Amazon’s top seller in its outdoor generators category — the Marbero M82 Max. It’s going to provide you with the power that you need when you need it for an extremely affordable price of $150, for savings of $50 on its original price of $200. We’re not sure how long the Marbero M82 Max solar generator will remain at 25% off though, so if you think it’s something that you and your family needs, you should complete your transaction for it as soon as you can.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
How to trade in old Amazon devices for discounts on an upgrade
Amazon wearhouse worker places boxes in the back of the truck.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 in front of the Google Nest Hub, with its 7-inch screen. Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Here's the problem: You have old gear that you no longer want, but it's new enough to have some value. The best solution may very well be this trade-in option from Amazon. Amazon Trade-In is a service that lets you trade in your old gear and get something new for 20% off, plus get an Amazon gift card. To get started, tap the button below and find the Amazon Trade-In portal. However, if you seek more guidance, keep reading and we'll break the program down for you plus guide you to the best things you can buy via the program.

Read more
This Jackery power station is 52% off — save over $500
The Jackery Explorer 1000 is a 1000 W portable power station.

One of the best parts of summer is being able to head off into the great outdoors. Some of us are even daring enough to do a little camping. We’re sure you’ve seen plenty of great deals on tents, thermoses, and portable generators. As to the latter, we came across an Amazon promotion for a Jackery power station we couldn’t help but write about.

When you buy through Amazon, you can take home the Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station for $480. At full price, this grab-and-go genny costs $1,000, which means you can get this bad boy for more than half off!

Read more
It’s not too late to get 50% off a Roomba at Amazon
iRobot Roomba j7 plus 7550 robot vacuum in charging dock by entryway.

The robot vacuum deals of Prime Day were amazing, but if you missed them, the good news is that there's at least one offer that you can still shop right now -- the iRobot Roomba j7+ for only $400, following a $400 discount from Amazon on its original price of $800. You don't want to miss this chance to get this robot vacuum for half-price. Once it's gone, Black Friday will likely be your next opportunity. If you're interested, you should add the cleaning device to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum
If you want a robot vacuum that will make life much easier for you by taking charge of keeping your floors clean, you can't go wrong with the iRobot Roomba j7+. It features the brand's three-stage cleaning system that will be able to pick up all kinds of dirt and debris, and once it's done, it will return to its Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal station that can hold waste for up to 60 days before you need to empty it yourself.

Read more