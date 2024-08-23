This portable solar generator and panel combo is 25% off at Amazon

The Marbero M82 Max, a portable power station that’s also a solar generator with its own solar panel, is currently the top seller in Amazon’s outdoor generators category. That’s probably because you can get it for a fantastic price of only $150, following a 25% discount on its original price of $200, making it a cheaper alternative to the Jackery Explorer 300. The $50 in savings is probably drawing the attention of a lot of shoppers, so if you want to take advantage of this limited-time deal, we highly recommend proceeding with the purchase right now as the offer may no longer be there tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Marbero M82 Max solar generator

You should always be ready with a portable power station in case there’s an electricity outage in your home, or if you suddenly find yourself on an outdoor adventure where outlets won’t be readily available. The Marbero M82 Max is an excellent option for these situations, as it will be able to power and charge all kinds of devices with its 30,000 mAh capacity. There are three ways to recharge the Marbero M82 Max — plug it into a wall socket, connect it to your car’s lighter outlet, or harness the power of the sun with the included 30W solar panel that comes with a built-in smart chip to prevent overloading.

The Marbero M82 Max is delightfully portable with a weight of just 2.3 pounds, and its solar panel is only 1.8 pounds. The solar panel is foldable too, so it’s easy to pack it with the solar generator in your shed or at the back of your vehicle. The power station also offers multiple ports, including USB-A, USB-C, AC, and DC, so you’ll be able to use it with all of your devices.

