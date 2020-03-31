  1. Health & Fitness

Everything you need to know about the new Fitbit Charge 4

By

Fitbit just debuted its latest fitness tracker called the Fitbit Charge 4, which is packed with new features like built-in GPS and a workout intensity map. 

There’s a slew of new features in the Fitbit Charge 4 that people have been asking for, as well as the usual Fitbit fitness tracker features that you have come to know and love. 

Fitbit

What’s new 

New to the Fitbit Charge 4 is Active Zone Minutes, which measures the intensity of your workout based on your heart rate. This feature will also soon be available on other Fitbit models like Versa 2, Versa, Versa Lite, and Ionic.

Also new is built-in GPS so you can see your running or walking route, distance, and pace in the app. 

The Fitbit Charge 4’s new workout intensity map essentially combines the built-in GPS and the Active Zone Minutes to zero in on different heart rate zones or the pace per mile you’ve reached throughout your route. 

Finally, there are new exercise shortcuts you can choose from, such as “run,” “hike,” or “bike,” to start tracking your workout more quickly. There’s even a new outdoor exercise mode for activities like kayaking or cross-country skiing. 

Other features of the Fitbit Charge 4

The new Fitbit includes Sleep Score, which not only tracks your sleep but also looks at heart rate data, time asleep, restlessness, REM stages, and more to get a better picture of how you slept. 

Similar to other Fitbit trackers, you can expect the Fitbit Charge 4 to include call, text, or app notifications, Spotify connectivity, tap-to-pay, swim-proof capabilities, and more features. 

Fitbit also promises that the Fitbit Charge 4 gets up to seven days of battery life, with up to five hours of battery life with continuous GPS. 

Price and availability 

The Fitbit Charge 4 is available for pre-order starting Tuesday, March 31, for $149.95. You’ll pay $169.95 for the Fitbit Charge 4 granite special-edition model. The tracker will be available everywhere on April 13. 

You can choose strap colors like black, rosewood, and storm blue/black, as well as black granite, which is available on the special-edition model. 

The Fitbit Charge 4 looks similar to the Fitbit Charge 3, and accessories like bands can be easily swapped between the two models. 

