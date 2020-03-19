It looks like Fitbit is preparing to launch its next generation of fitness trackers. Images of what looks to be the Fitbit Charge 4 have leaked online in a report from 9to5Google, and come courtesy of a “trusted source.”

The images show that the new device will be almost identical in design to the Fitbit Charge 3, with a grayscale OLED display and a single button on the left side of the display. However, the display in the leaked images shows a new watch face featuring larger numbers for the time, date, and activity statistics. On the back of the device is an optical heart rate monitor along with an SpO2 sensor, which measures the oxygen saturation of the blood.

There are other features on offer too. The report notes that the device’s band can be switched out with a click, and accessories that were compatible with the Charge 3 may also be compatible with the Charge 4, given their almost identical design.

It may offer software updates too. The Fitbit Versa 2 offers an always-on display, unlike the original Versa — and it’s possible Fitbit will make a similar upgrade for the Charge series. Currently, to turn on the display of the Charge 3, you have to raise your arm, squeeze the device, or tap the display. The device may also offer NFC support, which will allow users to make mobile payments using their fitness tracker.

According to the 9to5Google report, the device will be available in a number of different color schemes — including black, rosewood, and storm blue/black, as well as a granite special-edition model. The report notes that the device will come at £139 in the U.K., which equates to around $160. Manufacturers often price devices at similar numbers in different countries, so it’s possible the Fitbit Charge 4 will come in at closer to $140 to $150 in the U.S.

Fitbit itself is in for some major changes over the next few months. Google announced its intention to acquire Fitbit in November, and the deal is subject to regulatory approval. Until that deal goes through, however, it’s likely Fitbit will stick to its current product road map.

It’s not yet known exactly when the Fitbit Charge 4 will be released to the public, however it’s entirely possible that the launch will be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Editors' Recommendations