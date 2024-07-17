 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Google Pixel Watch 3 price leaked, and it’s bad

By
The Pixel Watch on a person's wrist.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The tech world just spent the past week fawning over Samsung’s latest phones and smartwatches, and soon, it’ll be Google’s time in the spotlight. Ahead of the company’s Made by Google event next month, prices for the Google Pixel Watch 3 just leaked. And, uh … it’s not good.

The leak comes from the French website Dealabs, which recently published European prices for the entire Pixel Watch 3 series — including the larger Pixel Watch 3 XL model. Here they are:

Pixel Watch 3

  • Wi-Fi model — 399 euros (around $436)
  • Wi-Fi/LTE model — 499 euros (around $546)

Pixel Watch 3 XL

  • Wi-Fi model — 449 euros (around $491)
  • Wi-FI/LTE model — 549 euros (around $600)
Recommended Videos

On their own, those prices seem pretty high, right? They only get worse once you compare them to other smartwatches. Take last year’s Pixel Watch 2, for example. The current-generation Pixel Watch had a launch price of 349 euros for the Wi-Fi model and went up to 399 euros for the LTE version. The Pixel Watch 3 represents an increase of 50 euros and 100 euros, respectively.

Leaked render of Google Pixel Watch 3 XL.
Pixel Watch 3 XL render Android Headlines

Things look even worse when you consider the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, which starts at 319 euros for the Wi-Fi model and goes up to just 369 euros if you get the LTE version.

Although these are European prices that leaked and not the U.S. prices, it’s safe to assume we’ll see similar increases here in the States, assuming the reported prices are accurate. Currently, the Pixel Watch 2 costs $350 for the Wi-Fi variant and $400 for the LTE version. The Galaxy Watch 7 starts at $300 in the U.S. If the Pixel Watch 3 launches next month with a starting price of $400 and only goes up from there, that could be a tough pill to swallow.

Will the supposed higher price at least be worth it? That’s tough to say. Other than the larger XL model this year, we don’t anticipate any major design changes for the Pixel Watch 3. We expect some type of chipset upgrade, though the significance of it remains unknown. We should also see ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity included for the first time.

Based on what we know right now, it’s difficult to see Google justifying a $50 price increase. It’s entirely possible the Pixel Watch 3 has other new features/upgrades we don’t yet know about that will make it worth it, but considering how good the new Galaxy Watch 7 appears to be, Google has an uphill battle ahead of itself.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 will likely be announced on August 13.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
The Google Pixel 9 just appeared again in a surprising new leak
A person holding the Google Pixel 8, showing the back of the phone.

When selecting colors for their upcoming smartphones, companies like Google, Samsung, and Apple put a lot of effort into finding the perfect shades to appeal to the widest range of people. However, there are times when they surprise us by introducing a striking color that may not be for everyone -- but certainly gets people talking.

Case in point: A new leak allegedly shows an upcoming Google Pixel 9 in a vibrant pink color. If true, this color would undoubtedly turn heads, resembling something out of the Barbie movie from last year. A video showing the possible color choice was posted on X (formerly Twitter) along with the text, "Pixel 9 is already out in Algeria."

Read more
There’s something seriously wrong with the Google Pixel 6
The Google Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6a all lined up on a wooden desk.

If you have a Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Pixel 6a phone, you’ll want to avoid doing a factory reset on it. Why? Apparently, doing so may brick the phone right now, according to a report on Tech-Issues Today and found by The Verge. Google is aware of the issue and investigating, according to a comment found in the Pixel support forums.

Users within this forum thread have attempted to reset their phones, but then the phone does not boot up. Instead, it throws up the following error message: “Cannot load Android system. Your data may be corrupt. If you continue to get this message, you may need to perform a factory data reset and erase all user data stored on this device.”

Read more
The Google Pixel 9 may steal a key iPhone 16 Pro feature
A render of the Google Pixel 9 smartphone in black.

Google Pixel 9 OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

We've officially entered the second half of the year, which means we're ever closer to new flagship phones from Apple and Google. Now, the news is that one of the most anticipated new features likely to arrive on the iPhone 16 Pro series could also be coming to the Google Pixel 9.

Read more