Google I/O 2025: Everything you need to know

Table of Contents Table of Contents Google I/O 2025: When will it happen? How and where can I watch Google I/O 2025? Google I/O 2025: What to expect Android 16 Material 3 Expressive WearOS 5.1 release date Google Gemini improvements/additions Project Astra Android XR New hardware

It’s almost the time of year for Google I/O again, and, according to Google, this year’s show will introduce software makers to the “newest developer tools and discover how they fuel innovation and enhance [your] workflow for maximum productivity.” Though the schedule has only just been released and there could be some surprises in store, we could hear more about Android 16, Android XR, and a host of updates for Google Gemini, Project Astra, and more. So let’s dive in: here’s everything you need to know about what we could expect at Google I/O 2025 next month.

Google I/O 2025: When will it happen?

Google I/O typically takes place in May every year, though the dates vary. Google likes to kick off the event with a keynote, and this year is no different.

Recommended Videos

Google has confirmed that I/O 2025 will be held in person at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The event commences with Google Keynote on Tuesday, May 20 at 10AM PT, which will be live-streamed, followed by the Developer Keynote at 1.30PM PT. Developer sessions will continue throughout May 20 and 21.

How and where can I watch Google I/O 2025?

Google I/O 2025 will be live-streamed online on YouTube and io.google. There’s no need to register to view the keynotes and developer sessions, but developers can register to receive Google I/O communications.

Google I/O 2025: What to expect

Here’s everything we could see at Google I/O 2025. Some of these are almost certain to make an appearance, while others should be taken with a pinch of salt. Either way, we’ll need to wait until May 20 to find out what Google has in store.

Android 16

With Android 16 set to launch any day now, there’s a good chance we could see the latest Android OS announced at Google I/O 2025. Beta 3 is already live, giving us a glimpse of new features like notifications with live updates, Bluetooth LE audio sharing via Auracast, a notification cooldown feature, and adaptive refresh rate.

Google is also introducing Priority Modes, adding greater control and customization to Do Not Disturb mode. You’ll be able to create customized modes, each with its own notification rules, icon, and name — for example, a Sleep mode that sets all notifications to silent. We’ll also see updates to camera controls and small changes to health functionality and accessibility.

Android 16 for TV

Google also mentioned that developers should prepare for Android 16 for TV.

Material 3 Expressive

Google is set to announce Material 3 Expressive, the latest evolution of Material Design 3. It’ll apparently be the “future of Google’s UX design” and will feature new guidelines and “emotional design patterns.” That means more engaging transitions and animations to enhance interaction, plus more options for visual customization.

WearOS 5.1 release date

We’re unlikely to see the launch of WearOS 6 at Google I/O, as Google usually launches the latest WearOS in July, if it’s sticking to past behaviour. WearOS 5 landed in July 2024, so we can expect WearOS 6 to land in a few months.

WearOS 5.1, currently available on Google Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Watch 3, could get a release date announcement, bringing some new features and improvements to stability.

Google Gemini improvements/additions

Google I/O 2025 is likely to be heavily focused on AI and Google Gemini, with a number of updates and announcements.

Gemini in-car

Gemini is coming to Google’s car platforms, via Android Auto, and we could hear more about this. There’s a developer session specifically dedicated to new in car app experiences, too.

Gemini Nano and integrations

We’re also expecting updates on Gemini Nano, Google’s AI model that runs directly on devices such as the OnePlus 13, as well as updates to Gemini features and integrations.

Project Astra

At last year’s Google I/O we were introduced to Project Astra, the next-gen AI assistant that can receive inputs from the real world, responding to what it sees. So it seems likely that we could get some updates on the assistant at this year’s event — though we’ll need to wait and see what those updates will be.

Android XR

We can’t wait to hear more about Android XR, the new OS for XR glasses and headsets. We got a glimpse of Samsung’s Project Moohan headset at Galaxy Unpacked in January. Samsung hinted that we could hear more about the headset, designed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm, later this year. So it’s likely we will find out more about Android XR at Google I/O 2025 in a few weeks time. We could even hear more about what other devices may use Android XR.

New hardware

Google I/O 2024 took place shortly after the Pixel 8a launch, though we didn’t see any new hardware debut at the event itself. That trend looks set to continue for Google I/O 2025, so we’re not expecting anything new on the hardware front — but we could be surprised.

Ahead of Google I/O 2025, we’ve already seen the Pixel 9a make a splash, with the Pixel 10 Series expected in August. Other hardware we might see this year includes the Pixel Watch 4, which could land alongside the Pixel 10, a follow-up to the Pixel Buds A-Series, new Nest hardware, and a possible replacement for Chromecast.