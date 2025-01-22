Samsung’s XR headset and smart glasses: here’s what we know after Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Samsung’s XR history What’s new with Project Moohan? Samsung’s smart glasses

At Galaxy Unpacked 2025, Samsung teased its upcoming XR headset, Project Moohan. This Vision Pro competitor is expected to launch later this year at a significantly lower cost than Apple’s spatial computer. Samsung’s mention was quite brief but we do have plenty of information about this exciting new device that’s expected to arrive later this year.

Samsung isn’t new to XR and with the backing of two other tech giants, Project Moohan could become a serious threat to Apple’s Vision Pro and VR market leader Meta and its Quest 3 headset.

Samsung’s XR history

While it might seem like Samsung is rushing to build a headset to answer Apple’s Vision Pro, Samsung has a long history of VR development, starting with the GearVR system in 2015. Fast forward eight years to the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event to see the first mention of work on Samsung’s XR headset in partnership with Google and Qualcomm.

2024 was nearly over before Google announced Android XR and shared the news that Samsung’s Project Moohan would be the first device to support this intriguing new XR headset.

Android XR also supports smart glasses, opening up even more possibilities. Samsung could launch advanced smart glasses with AI and cameras. If Samsung adds a display it may quickly secure a place among the best smart glasses.

What’s new with Project Moohan?

Moohan is the Korean word for infinity, which is fitting for an XR headset. There are limitless possibilities when you blend virtual objects with physical reality. VR games can transport you to new worlds and mixed reality brings the action into your living room. Add in the potential of advanced generative AI thanks to Google’s Gemini and it’s easy to see how this headset could be a game-changer.

Samsung’s XR headset is clearly designed to compete with the Apple Vision Pro. It features a similar look-and-pinch interface, crisp, vibrant 4K microOLED displays, and plenty of cameras and sensors to keep track of your head, hands, eyes, and even your physical surroundings.

To handle the demands of continual sensor scans and high-resolution image reprojection in 3D, while multitasking Samsung is calling on Qualcomm’s expertise in XR chip design. The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 is faster and boasts stronger graphics and AI performance than the Snapdragon chip that powers Meta’s Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

Samsung’s smart glasses

According to the Verge, Samsung CEO TM Roh told Bloomberg smart glasses were coming as soon as possible. No further details were shared but we anticipate two possible solutions Samsung could take.

It seems likely Samsung will launch a Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses competitor powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chip. These AI glasses could be powered by Google’s Gemini to accept multimodal input from voice and vision. The same camera that lets the AI see what you do should be able to capture hands-free photos and videos.

A more exciting direction would be smart glasses with a heads-up display that lets you glance at notifications, see directions, and get readable AI responses. It’s too soon for anyone to launch a reasonably affordable pair of AR glasses, but it’s great to hear that Samsung is joining the race to help accelerate progress.

While the XR news was quite limited, AR and VR fans have an exciting year ahead. In the meantime, check out our roundup of everything announced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 and learn how to preorder the amazing new Galaxy S25 Ultra.