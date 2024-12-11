Meta’s Orion is years away, so I tried these advanced smart glasses instead

Table of Contents Table of Contents RayNeo X2 Vuzix Z100 Even Realities G1 Lawaken Technologies Lawk One Orion is still years away

Over the past couple of years, I’ve tried some of the best smart glasses on the market. As an enthusiast of these headsets and glasses, I’ve been impressed by how much progress has been made.

And then Meta unveiled its prototype Orion AR glasses in October. The fully-holographic glasses have a built-in display and cameras, can run apps, and includes a neural wristband for gesture navigation. It’s the holy grail of smart glasses.

Recommended Videos

I’m eager to try them out for myself, but unfortunately, it could be 2027 or later until Meta launches a product like this. I don’t want to wait that long, so I found several advanced smart glasses with displays meant for more than just watching videos to see just how far off the Orion dream really is.

RayNeo X2

RayNeo is a leading smart glasses manufacturer, and its lightweight RayNeo Air 2 and the new Air 2S are among the best available for display mirroring.

The RayNeo X2 takes a very different approach as a standalone solution that can run apps, connect to Wi-Fi, take photos, and more. There’s even a built-in AI with an anime avatar that appears in front of you while you chat.

RayNeo X2 Type Standalone Display resolution 640 × 480 pixels per eye Display type Dual color microOLED waveguides FoV 25 degrees Controls Touchpad, Ring controller (not included)

The built-in apps include a camera (16MP) and gallery, AR navigation, translation, settings, quick controls, and an app center. I can also make calls and check notifications from a paired iPhone or Android phone.

I can control the RayNeo X2 by tapping and swiping forward and backward on the right side of the frame. That’s fine for basic navigation, but the optional ring controller is much easier to use.

It fits over the first knuckle of my index finger so I can use my thumb on the small touchpad. It also senses movement so I can control a virtual laser pointer in some apps. I side-loaded an Android APK of Brave so I could browse the web. It’s a glimpse into the future of what will be possible as this technology continues to improve.

RayNeo X2 AR Glasses | World's 1st AI-Powered True AR Glasses

These advanced smart glasses have some AR and AI features thanks to a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 processor used in some of the most popular VR headsets. However, it’s not a cohesive device with enough usability to recommend at the full $849 price. RayNeo deals can cut the price significantly. A recent offer included four X2 glasses for the price of one.

While the virtual display is bright and colorful, it’s too small to replace my TV or my tablet. Despite the 120-gram weight, the RayNeo X2 smart glasses are comfortable for a couple of hours, which matches the battery life. However, RayNeo pushed beyond cutting edge into bleeding-edge technology that’s better suited to developers and early adopters. The good news is a lighter version is coming soon.

The RayNeo X2 Lite is half the weight, slimmer, and in some ways more advanced. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1, the same chip used in Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses.

Visit RayNeo’s website to learn more and check the current sale price of the RayNeo X2.

Vuzix Z100

Vuzix announced its 38-gram Ultralite smart glasses in 2022, but it was an OEM design meant to be manufactured by others. I’ve been waiting for a consumer version to arrive ever since.

Vuzix recently launched the Z100 in November, a rugged model of the Ultralite that’s just as slim and light. It features a small heads-up display (HUD) in bright green for maximum visibility even in daylight.

I tried the model with lightly tinted lenses, which work well in medium to bright lighting, including outside and in well-lit rooms. Clear lenses and prescription inserts are also available.

Vuzix Z100 Type Heads-up display for phone Display resolution 640 × 480 pixels on right eye Display type microOLED waveguide FoV 30 degrees Controls Temple touchpad

The Vuzix Connect app makes a mobile app for the Z100 that shows notifications, with options to choose which apps appear and the duration. Being able to subtly view notifications in my field without picking up my phone is quite handy.

The HUD can also show live translation of speech in several languages. However, it only works one way, so the other person must understand my English to have a conversation. There are no speakers or mics in the glasses, so I need to have my phone out for translation to work.

Vuzix Connect can access fitness data and lets me log running, walking, and cycling. The Z100 shows heart rate, distance, pace, duration, and the current time. The display appears only on the right eye, which posed no problems for me.

Vuzix VX Ultralite Video

There’s also a teleprompter that scrolls text I enter at an adjustable rate. A tap on the frame starts and stops the scroll, making this an unobtrusive way to recite long or complex speeches perfectly. I could also use it for an outline to make sure I cover every point in a video review.

The Vuzix Connect app includes some demo features like a golf caddie and navigation. For example, the app can show simulated directions, but there’s no way to enter an address to get usable turn-by-turn navigation. Vuzix doesn’t offer built-in AI capabilities either.

Despite the slim and lightweight design, these smart glasses can last two days on a single charge. The Z100 is available via the Vuzix website and costs $500. Developers can download sample apps and browse SDKs and APIs for Android and iOS to start developing apps for Vuzix’s app store.

Even Realities G1

Even Realities offers something that’s largely lacking in smart glasses: a stylish design. The Even G1 smart glasses come in round and rectangular frames in gray, green, and brown with a bright-green display for each eye.

Optional clip-on shades in three matching colors look cool with an eye-catching gradation that helps reduce harsh sunlight from above without overly dimming my view.

The Even G1 is quite comfortable at 37 grams, and the shades only add 10 grams. I like being able to quickly convert to sunglasses mode when I’m going out.

Even G1 Type Heads-up display for phone Display resolution 640 × 200 pixels per eye Display type Dual green microOLED waveguides FoV 25 degrees Controls Dual earpiece touchpads

While the Vuzix Z100’s HUD shows notification centrally, the Even G1’s half-height display places them above so I can glance upward to read. By default, the display is only visible when I tilt my head back slightly.

A companion app lets me adjust both settings so I see calls and other selected notifications immediately without lifting my chin. I can also shift the display downward to bring it into the center if I prefer.

Touchpads behind each ear let me page forward and back through notifications, check notes, interact with a teleprompter, and more. The pad placements work well for me, but my wife’s curls made it more challenging for her to interact with the controls.

The Story of Even G1 - Digital Glasses by Even Realities

The Even Realities mobile app is more refined than Vuzix Z100, which was originally meant for enterprise use. The Even G1 also has real-time navigation and fast AI responses without a subscription.

At $600, Even G1 smart glasses offer crisp, bright displays, a refined look, and a well-designed app with features that are truly useful. While there’s no IP-rating, the Even G1 is water-resistant to splashes and light rain.

The Even G1 lasts for up to 1.5 days depending on usage. The optional charging case replenishes the glasses 2.5 times and costs $150. For $50, the clip-on shades add style while making outdoor use more enjoyable.

The complete bundle is expensive at $800, nearly as much as RayNeo’s X2 full-color smart glasses. However, the Even G1 is meant for daily use while the RayNeo X2 is more of a tech demo and developer platform.

Learn more about the Even G1 and check for deals on Even Realities website.

Lawaken Technologies Lawk One

Lawk One smart glasses take a different approach that caters to sports and outdoors enthusiasts. The wrap-around sunglasses design works well for cycling or running, protecting my eyes when the sun angles in from the side or the front.

The Lawk One app includes notifications, fitness tracking, navigation, translation, and a subscription-free AI. Since these glasses have built-in speakers and a microphone, two-way translation is possible. I can hold my phone out to the other person to read while I use the Lawk One.

Lawk One Type Heads-up display for phone Display resolution 640 × 480 pixels per eye Display type Dual green microOLED waveguides FoV 30 degrees Controls Earpiece touchpad and two buttons

These fitness-first smart glasses include a 1,150-nit display that’s bright enough for outdoor use but dims a bit in bright sun.

The shades are removable, leaving an usually large frame for the small display-filled lenses. It might look a bit odd, but I like having the option for evening runs when wearing sunglasses wouldn’t make sense.

LAWK ONE: AR Glasses for Outdoor Adventure with Navigation, Data Visualization & Sports Camera

An integrated 8MP ultrawide camera can take point-of-view photos and record 4K videos, while built-in speakers let me listen to music and make calls without wearing earbuds. I found the camera sharpness good, but exposure isn’t handled as nicely as photos captured with Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses.

At 93 grams, the weight is substantial, but Lawaken Technologies includes a strap to hold them securely in place and soft, adjustable nose pads to improve comfort. The battery life is six to eight hours, depending on usage.

Lawk One smart glasses have a retail price of $699, but are currently on sale for $560 on Lawaken’s website.

Orion is still years away

Many of these smart glasses are impressive. They are pushing the current technology as far as it can go, and if you want something that replicates the full AR glasses experience, the RayNeo X2 is as good as it gets right now. There’s so much advanced technology packed into these glasses, though, that you see the bulk and feel the heft. The weight is well distributed with large earpieces and soft nose pads that make them comfortable enough for a couple of hours of use, and yet, these smart glasses are quite large and the eye-glow is noticeable.

The other options I tested above have their place, whether it’s the Vuzix Z100 for its price, the Even G1 for its AI, or the Lawk One for sports use. But we’re clearly a long way off from what Meta showed with Orion. The holographic technology in those frames are unlike anything that exists on the market today, which is why the hype around them is so huge.

In many ways, Orion builds upon the technology in these lesser-known glasses. Trying each of them showed me where the clear strengths and weaknesses of each are — and even if it takes something like Meta Orion to bring the whole package together, we’re well on our way.