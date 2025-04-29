 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Meta’s new AI app lets you share your favorite prompts with friends

By
Meta AI WhatsApp widget.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Meta has been playing the AI game for a while now, but unlike ChatGPT, its models are usually integrated into existing platforms rather than standalone apps. That trend ends today — the company has launched the Meta AI app and it appears to do everything ChatGPT does and more.

Powered by the latest Llama 4 model, the app is designed to “get to know you” using the conversations you have and information from your public Meta profiles. It’s designed to work primarily with voice, and Meta says it has improved responses to feel more personal and conversational. There’s experimental voice tech included too, which you can toggle on and off to test — the difference is that apparently, full-duplex speech technology generates audio directly, rather than reading written responses.

Recommended Videos

The biggest difference between this app and other AI chat apps is the social media twist. There are rumors that OpenAI wants to get into social media too, but Meta has majorly beaten them to the punch, here. The Discover feed is just what it sounds like — a place to share your favorite prompts, responses, and interactions with the AI model for your friends and family to see.

Related

It’s meant to be a way to exchange ideas and find new ways to use the LLM. While a lot of our AI usage isn’t all that interesting, everyone has moments when they want to show people what they managed to get the AI to generate — and that would be the kind of thing you choose to post. I suspect feeds will be full of amusing hallucinations and mistakes as well, however.

The app will also be merging with the Meta View companion app for Ray-Ban Meta glasses, so if you own this bit of hardware, you’ll probably use the Meta AI app a lot. If not, you’ll also be able to access the app on desktop, where you can access the Discover feed, generate images, and test out the in-development rich document editor.

If you’re familiar with Meta AI’s long journey into the European market, it’ll be no surprise to hear that a lot of the Meta AI app features are currently limited to the U.S. and Canada. But if you’re in the right place, then you can go ahead and download the app right away to try all of this new stuff out.

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
You can now view all of your ChatGPT-generated images in one place
ChatGPT library promotion video.

OpenAI did text generation and image generation separately for quite a while, but that all changed a couple of weeks ago when it added image capabilities directly into ChatGPT. Now, a small but powerful Quality of Life update gives users access to an image library where they can see all of the insane things they've created.

https://twitter.com/OpenAI/status/1912255254512722102

Read more
OpenAI might start watermarking ChatGPT images — but only for free users
OpenAI press image

Everyone has been talking about ChatGPT's new image-generation feature lately, and it seems the excitement isn't over yet. As always, people have been poking around inside the company's apps and this time, they've found mentions of a watermark feature for generated images.

Spotted by X user Tibor Blaho, the line of code image_gen_watermark_for_free seems to suggest that the feature would only slap watermarks on images generated by free users -- giving them yet another incentive to upgrade to a paid subscription.

Read more
Meta’s latest open source AI models challenge GPT, Gemini, and Claude
Meta AI widget on Home Screen.

Meta has announced the latest iteration of its open-source AI model family Llama 4, which the brand has developed while competition in the generative AI industry continues to intensify.

The new AI family includes four models, and Meta detailed Llama 4 Scout, Llama 4 Maverick, and Llama 4 Behemoth. Meta detailed on its AI website that the models were trained on “large amounts of unlabeled text, image, and video data.” This indicates that the models will have varied multimodal capabilities.

Read more