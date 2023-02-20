 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

We now know why Apple’s Reality Pro headset was delayed

Alex Blake
By

Until last week, Apple’s Reality Pro mixed-reality headset was expected at a spring event. Yet that news was spoiled when Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported that the device had been pushed back to June, and he has now shared exactly why that is — along with another surprising revelation.

Why June, you ask? Well, that’s when Apple hosts its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), a massive showcase event where developers can learn about the latest Apple software releases and get hands-on in a weeklong series of demonstrations and seminars.

A rendering of four Apple mixed-reality headsets (Reality Pro) in various colors sitting on a surface.
Ahmed Chenni, Freelancer.com

That’s a perfect time to launch the Reality Pro headset, Gurman believes, because it will put Apple face-to-face with the audience that is going to be most interested in the headset. Developers will need to create all manner of apps, games, and experiences for the product, after all, so they’re going to want to learn all about it.

Related

If Apple had opted to launch the headset in the spring, it would only have had one day for developers to get a little closer to the action — and that’s assuming the company launched the Reality Pro at an event and not through a press release. At WWDC, however, there will be a whole week for developers to quiz Apple engineers on how the headset works and how they can develop apps for it.

In-air typing

Alan Truly smiles in this closeup, while wearing the Varjo Aero VR headset.
Photo by Tracey Truly

Aside from explaining Apple’s rationale in moving the launch date, Gurman also revealed a previously unconfirmed detail about the headset. When listing the product’s features, Gurman included “in-air typing” alongside “passthrough cameras … hand and eye control and ultra-high-resolution displays.”

That’s interesting because it’s seemingly the first confirmation that users will be able to type in midair without needing a connected Apple device (like an iPhone) or keyboard. Gurman had previously claimed Apple was working on this tech, but that it was unlikely to be ready in time for launch.

Past leaks have suggested the Reality Pro will be able to connect to a Mac and function as a sort of wearable second screen for the computer. It could also feature a Digital Crown-like switch to toggle between augmented reality and virtual reality, a pair of high-resolution displays, and a user interface that feels familiar to users of iOS and iPadOS.

Gurman previously reported that the device was delayed due to combined hardware and software issues. With a bit more breathing room until the Reality Pro launches, the pressure is on Apple to make sure the wait is worth it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
HP Dragonfly Pro vs. Apple MacBook Pro 14: a solid alternative?
Mark Coppock
By Mark Coppock
January 25, 2023
The HP Dragonfly Pro Support app.

Apple's MacBook Pro 14 has taken over as the best 14-inch laptop you can buy today, thanks to great performance and battery life, a spectacular display, and an elegant, functional design. It's one of the best laptops you can buy, and it's just been upgraded with the newer Apple M2 Pro and Max CPUs for even better performance and efficiency.

HP introduced the Dragonfly Pro at CES 2023 to take on the MacBook Pro, and it has a pretty steep hill to climb. We haven't been able to review the laptop yet, but it marks an interesting switch for the Dragonfly to the consumer segment from the commercial market. Can HP's newly designated 14-inch machine take on the best?

Read more
The best VR headset might be one you’ve never heard of
Alan Truly
By Alan Truly
January 25, 2023
Alan Truly turns toward the camera, wearing the Varjo Aero VR headset.

It's no surprise that the best VR headsets are those in use by corporations and organizations that are doing simulation, design, and research. While Meta, HTC, and other well-known VR headset manufacturers have upped their game with the latest batch of high-end, consumer headsets, they still can't really compete with the very best from companies like Varjo that design specifically for the enterprise VR market.

You might not have heard of this company before, but in 2022 Varjo began shipping its lowest-cost model, the $1,990 Varjo Aero VR headset. The new headset quickly began making waves as one of the best PCVR solutions available to consumers. I recently had a chance to go hands-on with this premium VR device to find out whether it's really worth the expense.
The best display

Read more
Apple’s secret VR headset just got revealed in a huge leak
Alex Blake
By Alex Blake
January 24, 2023
A person wearing a virtual reality headset.

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has revealed how Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset will work in precise detail. It’s the clearest look yet at Apple’s top-secret project -- potentially dubbed Reality Pro -- as until now we’ve had to rely on disparate rumors from various unconnected sources.

The headset will feature hand- and eye-tracking capabilities, which Gurman believes will be a “major selling point” for the device. Each user’s hand movements will be tracked by external cameras, while internal sensors will follow eye movement. As a result, users will be able to select on-screen items like apps and buttons just by looking at them.

Read more