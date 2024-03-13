Apple’s Vision Pro could be coming to these countries next

Code found within visionOS appears to reveal the countries in which Apple’s Vision Pro headset will launch next.

Spotted by MacRumors on Wednesday, the code found within the Vision Pro’s operating system points to keyboard support for other languages, specifically:

Cantonese, Traditional

Chinese, Simplified

English (Australia)

English (Canada)

English (Japan)

English (Singapore)

English (UK)

French (Canada)

French (France)

German (Germany)

Japanese

Korean

Apple unveiled the $3,499 Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in 2023 and started shipping it at the start of last month. But up to now the device has only been available in the U.S.

Prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed this was due to limited supplies of the Vision Pro headset, as well as the tech giant’s desire to ensure the smooth rollout of the device. Apple has been keen to get it right, especially as it’s a brand new product. Specifically, the Vision Pro needs more attention from store staff as the headset needs to be correctly fitted and properly demonstrated for customers coming to face-based computers for the first time.

In a Bloomberg article last July, reliable Apple tipster Mark Gurman reported that Apple engineers were working to localize the Vision Pro for France, Germany, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Korea. The same report claimed that Apple would offer its headset in other markets “at the end of 2024,” mentioning the U.K. and Canada as “two of its first international markets with Asia and Europe soon after,” although Gurman added that “a final decision hasn’t been made.” Indeed, July is a long time ago and Apple’s rollout plans could well have changed in the many months that have passed.

In more recent comments made in January, Kuo claimed that Apple would start selling the Vision Pro in more countries before the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June. It certainly feels that Apple is moving toward expanding the availability of the Vision Pro headset sooner rather than later, and most likely to the countries listed above.

