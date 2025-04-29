Save $349 on a 12-month Starlink subscription, but only if you’re in these states

If you’re willing to sign up for 12 months’ worth of Starlink, this new deal could be a great option for you. Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider just announced a deal that gets you the Starlink hardware for free as long as you commit to a 12-month residential service plan.

Normally, if you sign up for Starlink, you’ll be faced with a monthly plan, but also the price of the dish and the router. In the U.S., that price normally sits at $349, which can be considered a hefty upfront commitment. The new promotion brings the price of the hardware down to $0, although you’ll still need to sign up for 12 months of the Residential plan. This could either mean Residential Lite, priced at $80, which offers “unlimited deprioritized data,” or the Residential plan, which costs $120 per month and removes the “deprioritized” factor.

When signing up for the deal, you’ll get 30 days to test Starlink risk-free. After the 30-day full refund period, your 12-month commitment is fully in place and you can no longer back out of it.

$0 for the Standard Kit with 12-month residential service plan commitment, now available in select markets.



That hardware price might still catch up to you in certain situations, though, as per the Starlink promotion FAQ. If you change your service address, cancel your service, don’t pay your bill on time, transfer your Starlink to someone else, or cancel the service during your 30-day trial without returning the hardware, you’ll be hit with a so-called Change Fee. It’s a bit unclear how much the Change Fee really stands for — the FAQ says it differs by market — but it’s prorated over time. Some markets will also come with a $100 demand fee, which does not seem to be waived by this deal.

The deal is available in the U.S., but only in roughly half the states. It’s also up for grabs in parts of Australia, Canada, and the UK, as well as select European countries.