Nvidia rolls out yet another Hotfix driver to tackle RTX 50-series issues

Nvidia has released a new GeForce Hotfix driver, version 576.26, aiming to fix a fresh batch of bugs affecting its latest RTX 50-series graphics cards. This fix comes shortly after recent patches, indicating Nvidia’s ongoing efforts to refine the experience for early users of its latest GPU lineup.

The 576.26 driver update is said to address several issues across both games and display configurations. One notable fix resolves a crash in Black Myth: Wukong, specifically during the character’s transformation sequence. Nvidia has also patched display flickering in Resident Evil 4 Remake, a problem that had been affecting gameplay immersion for some users. Additionally, the update tackles a problem with DisplayPort 2.1 mode when HDR is enabled on certain LG UltraGear monitors, where the display would fail to wake after the monitor entered standby.

This Hotfix builds on the previous 576.15 release, which corrected temperature monitoring discrepancies and low idle GPU clock speeds in some scenarios. However, there have been reports indicating that problems such as random game crashes and G-Sync-related stuttering still persist in certain titles. The frequency of Hotfix releases in recent weeks suggests Nvidia is working quickly to identify and resolve issues that have surfaced with the RTX 50-series launch.

While Hotfix drivers are optional and not part of Nvidia’s standard WHQL-certified rollout, they offer targeted solutions for pressing bugs. For RTX 50-series users experiencing any of the above issues, installing this latest update is recommended.

Here’s a list of everything that the latest Hotfix addresses:

(RTX 50 series) (Black Myth): The game will randomly crash when Wukong transforms (5231902)

(RTX 50 series) (LG 27GX790A/45GX950A/32GX870A/40WT95UF/27G850A): Display blank screens when running in DisplayPort 2.1 mode with HDR (5080789)

(Forza Horizon 5): Lights flicker at nighttime (5038335)

(Forza Motorsport): Track corruption occurs in benchmark or night races. (5201811)

(RTX 50 series) (Red Dead Redemption 2): The game crashes shortly after starting in DX12 mode. No issue in Vulkan mode (5137042)

(RTX 50 series) (Horizon Forbidden West): The game freezes after loading a save game (5227554)

(RTX 50 series) Grey screen crashes with multiple monitors (5239138)

(RTX 50 series) (Dead Island 2): The game crash after updating to GRD 576.02 (5238676)

(RTX 50 series) (Resident Evil 4 Remake): Flickering background textures (5227655)

(RTX 50 series) Momentary display flicker occurs when running in DisplayPort2.1 mode with a high refresh rate (5009200)

This Hotfix driver includes all the fixes from the earlier GeForce Hotfix v576.15

(RTX 50 series) Some games may display shadow flicker/corruption after updating to GRD 576.02 (5231537)

Lumion 2024 crashes on GeForce RTX 50 series graphics card when entering render mode (5232345)

GPU monitoring utilities may stop reporting the GPU temperature after PC wakes from sleep (5231307)

(RTX 50 series) Some games may crash while compiling shaders after updating to GRD 576.02 (5230492)

(GeForce RTX 50 series notebook) Resume from Modern Standy can result in black screen (5204385)

(RTX 50 series) SteamVR may display random V-SYNC micro-stutters when using multiple displays (5152246)

(RTX 50 series) Lower idle GPU clock speeds after updating to GRD 576.02 (5232414)