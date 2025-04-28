Nvidia’s upcoming GPUs could feature a massive VRAM upgrade

A new leak tells us that Nvidia might be working on some new GPUs, and those models should have an easy time ranking well among the best graphics cards. The cards in question are the Super refreshes of already existing GPUs, and they’re said to be bringing a major upgrade to RAM.

The news comes from Chiphell forums, and more specifically, from panzerlied — a leaker with a solid reputation. Still, let’s not get too carried away with our excitement, as all of the following is still subject to change (and might not even be true in the first place). With that said, there are signs pointing to this leak being legit.

The leaker talked about the RTX 5080 Super and the RTX 5070 Super, follow ups to the existing RTX 5080 and RTX 5070. According to this source, Nvidia will launch these refreshed versions of its current GPUs with 3GB memory modules, enabling higher VRAM capacities. This would leave us with a 24GB RTX 5080 and an 18GB RTX 5070, which would now use six modules of 3GB VRAM each.

Right now, the RTX 5080 already has a memory-related advantage over the rest of the lineup. The card sports memory modules clocked at 30Gbps as opposed to 28Gbps, which gives it an edge in terms of memory bandwidth. However, a boost to 24GB would be much more significant — after all, 24GB is the amount of memory that the RTX 4090 used to sport, and that card was the peak of the Ada Lovelace generation.

These upgrades almost sound too good to be true, but we’ve already seen whispers of an RTX 5080 with 24GB of memory, leaked by none other than MSI. It was still early days and the card in question was not a Super refresh, though, but it did give us an idea that Nvidia might be working on such a GPU in cooperation with its partners.

Nvidia could also benefit from using these 3GB GDDR7 modules in more budget-oriented GPUs. As 8GB VRAM is no longer able to cut it in many AAA titles, cards like the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB and the RTX 5060 could be massively improved if Nvidia decked them out with more memory capacity.

The bad news? Even if these cards are real, it’ll be quite a while until we get to see them in the flesh. The Super refresh typically happens between generations, meaning that the earliest we can expect to see these cards is late this year or in early 2026.