 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Nvidia’s upcoming GPUs could feature a massive VRAM upgrade

By
Fans on the RTX 5080.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

A new leak tells us that Nvidia might be working on some new GPUs, and those models should have an easy time ranking well among the best graphics cards. The cards in question are the Super refreshes of already existing GPUs, and they’re said to be bringing a major upgrade to RAM.

The news comes from Chiphell forums, and more specifically, from panzerlied — a leaker with a solid reputation. Still, let’s not get too carried away with our excitement, as all of the following is still subject to change (and might not even be true in the first place). With that said, there are signs pointing to this leak being legit.

Recommended Videos

The leaker talked about the RTX 5080 Super and the RTX 5070 Super, follow ups to the existing RTX 5080 and RTX 5070. According to this source, Nvidia will launch these refreshed versions of its current GPUs with 3GB memory modules, enabling higher VRAM capacities. This would leave us with a 24GB RTX 5080 and an 18GB RTX 5070, which would now use six modules of 3GB VRAM each.

Related

Right now, the RTX 5080 already has a memory-related advantage over the rest of the lineup. The card sports memory modules clocked at 30Gbps as opposed to 28Gbps, which gives it an edge in terms of memory bandwidth. However, a boost to 24GB would be much more significant — after all, 24GB is the amount of memory that the RTX 4090 used to sport, and that card was the peak of the Ada Lovelace generation.

The Nvidia logo on the RTX 4080 Super graphics cards.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

These upgrades almost sound too good to be true, but we’ve already seen whispers of an RTX 5080 with 24GB of memory, leaked by none other than MSI. It was still early days and the card in question was not a Super refresh, though, but it did give us an idea that Nvidia might be working on such a GPU in cooperation with its partners.

Nvidia could also benefit from using these 3GB GDDR7 modules in more budget-oriented GPUs. As 8GB VRAM is no longer able to cut it in many AAA titles, cards like the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB and the RTX 5060 could be massively improved if Nvidia decked them out with more memory capacity.

The bad news? Even if these cards are real, it’ll be quite a while until we get to see them in the flesh. The Super refresh typically happens between generations, meaning that the earliest we can expect to see these cards is late this year or in early 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
Nvidia’s next-gen GPUs could get a major design change, here’s why that’s good news
Nvidia Blackwell chips.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is reportedly working with Nvidia to develop next-generation GPUs utilizing advanced chiplet technology. This collaboration is expected to play an important role in Nvidia’s upcoming "Rubin" architecture, which is rumored to be the successor to the current Blackwell generation.

The shift toward a chiplet-based design marks a notable departure from traditional monolithic GPU structures, offering improved performance, scalability, and cost efficiency. Chiplet technology enables manufacturers to assemble multiple smaller semiconductor dies into a single package, allowing for better yields and reducing production costs.

Read more
MSI could be working on a Nvidia GPU to finally beat the RTX 4090
Fans on the RTX 5080.

One leak could be a fluke, but two leaks? MSI might be cooking. As per (now) two leaked images, MSI might have an exciting new GPU in the works, and it'd be one that could rival some of the best graphics cards. The GPU in question is another version of the RTX 5080, but this time, it's said to come with 24GB memory -- a major upgrade over the base version. This could finally push it past the RTX 4090, but will it really happen?

Both leaks were spotted by VideoCardz, but surprisingly, MSI itself is the original source for both stories. First, the company posted a promotional video showcasing the RTX 5080 Vanguard GPU, and on the box, it's advertised as "24GB GDDR7." This is an extra 8GB VRAM over the RTX 5080 that's currently available. Coincidentally, it's also the exact same memory capacity as the RTX 4090.

Read more
Driver issues with Nvidia GPUs? No, it’s not just you
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

While Nvidia's focus has shifted to some of its best graphics cards from the RTX 50-series, its older GPUs seem to be running into some driver issues. Many users are turning to Reddit to report problems such as crashes, black screens, blue screens of death (BSODs), and issues launching certain games. These problems only seem to affect the latest drivers.

Scotty1992 on Reddit made a massive thread compiling various recent complaints related to Nvidia's Game Ready driver, which mostly seems to include various versions of the 572.xx driver. The RTX 40-series appears to be the one most affected, with people reporting problems on cards such as the RTX 4090 or the RTX 4080.

Read more