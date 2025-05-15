 Skip to main content
Latest iPhone Fold leak adds weight to previously rumored design feature

By
Concept render of a foldable iPhone.
Antonio De Rosa / Behance

There are plenty of rumors surrounding Apple’s next iPhone models, with the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models expected to be revealed later this year, likely in September. A super slim iPhone – dubbed the iPhone 17 Air in most rumors – has also been heavily speculated to arrive this year, competing with the recent Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, but next year could see an even more exciting iPhone launch. 

It’s long been rumored that 2026 could be the year Apple finally joins the folding phone market, with its offering going up against devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, or what will likely be the Galaxy Z Fold 7 by the time Apple’s model arrives. There have already been a number of reports suggesting what the iPhone Fold might feature, but the latest talks about the screen ratios of both the main and cover displays, as well as the front camera design. 

What does the latest report say about the iPhone Fold?

According to leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, picked up by MacRumors, the inner display on the iPhone Fold will be a 14.1:1 panel and it will offer an under-screen camera like the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The external display meanwhile, is said to feature a 14.6:1 aspect ratio with a hole-punch camera. If true, it would be the first time Apple has opted for the smaller hole-punch design, despite it featuring on Android phones for years. The report also mentioned Touch ID built into the power button.

Digital Chat Station claimed the details have been discovered from a new engineering prototype from Apple. There’s nothing to corroborate the claims, though this leaker has made accurate claims in the past and the information supports previous reports from another leaker – Korean news aggregator yeux1122 – who said in April this year that Apple would opt for a hole-punch front facing camera. 

That leaker also previously claimed the deign would be almost identical to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, while other rumors have suggested the internal display would measure 7.8-inches and be crease-free, while the external display will be 5.5-inches. 

For now, nothing is official and it’s looking like we will still be waiting for another 18 months before the final design and details of the iPhone Fold are revealed, but it’s always nice to get a little taster of what might be coming, even if things could change.

Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle
News Writer
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer…

Google Maps gets a screenshot tool that eases travel planning on your iPhone
AI scanning screenshots and adding details to Google Maps.

A few weeks ago, Google announced a bunch of new features targeted at digital travel planning, such as hotel price tracking and deploying AI as a personal guide. Among them was also a neat trick that could extract address details from screenshots and save them to Google Maps. 

That feature has now started to roll out slowly. Users started receiving it this week, it seems, and earlier today, Google also released a blog update instructing users on how to enable it. For now, it is focused on iOS, but the facility will soon land on Android, as well. 

There may not be an iPhone in 10 years’ time, says top Apple exec
A person holding the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Well, whouda thunk it. A top Apple executive positing the idea that in 10 years from now, the iPhone -- your beloved iPhone (unless you have a beloved Android phone, that is) -- may no longer exist.

Before your head explodes at the mere thought of Apple abandoning the iPhone in 10 years’ time, there’s also a chance that in 2035 there will be an iPhone 27, or whatever’s Apple’s calling it by then.

iPhone 17 Air: everything you need to know
Alleged concept render of the iPhone 17 Air in black.

The iPhone 17 Air is set to become the first iPhone that's as light as a feather -- or light as air, as its name suggests. Not because it's as tiny as the oldest iPhone models, but rather it's because it's as thin as the MacBook Air that inspired it and thinner than the rest of the iPhone 17 line.

Although the iPhone 17 Air is months away from being officially announced by Apple, let alone the standard iPhone 17, the leaks and rumors swirling around the ultra-slim model have iPhone users excited about the prospect of holding it in their hands and anxious about its fragility because of its thinness. Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 17 Air.

