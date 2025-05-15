Latest iPhone Fold leak adds weight to previously rumored design feature

There are plenty of rumors surrounding Apple’s next iPhone models, with the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models expected to be revealed later this year, likely in September. A super slim iPhone – dubbed the iPhone 17 Air in most rumors – has also been heavily speculated to arrive this year, competing with the recent Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, but next year could see an even more exciting iPhone launch.

It’s long been rumored that 2026 could be the year Apple finally joins the folding phone market, with its offering going up against devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, or what will likely be the Galaxy Z Fold 7 by the time Apple’s model arrives. There have already been a number of reports suggesting what the iPhone Fold might feature, but the latest talks about the screen ratios of both the main and cover displays, as well as the front camera design.

Recommended Videos

What does the latest report say about the iPhone Fold?

According to leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, picked up by MacRumors, the inner display on the iPhone Fold will be a 14.1:1 panel and it will offer an under-screen camera like the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The external display meanwhile, is said to feature a 14.6:1 aspect ratio with a hole-punch camera. If true, it would be the first time Apple has opted for the smaller hole-punch design, despite it featuring on Android phones for years. The report also mentioned Touch ID built into the power button.

Digital Chat Station claimed the details have been discovered from a new engineering prototype from Apple. There’s nothing to corroborate the claims, though this leaker has made accurate claims in the past and the information supports previous reports from another leaker – Korean news aggregator yeux1122 – who said in April this year that Apple would opt for a hole-punch front facing camera.

That leaker also previously claimed the deign would be almost identical to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, while other rumors have suggested the internal display would measure 7.8-inches and be crease-free, while the external display will be 5.5-inches.

For now, nothing is official and it’s looking like we will still be waiting for another 18 months before the final design and details of the iPhone Fold are revealed, but it’s always nice to get a little taster of what might be coming, even if things could change.