Google is reportedly designing three versions of the Pixel 3

Why it matters to you The competition over who will get to produce the future of Google's flagship phones could make those phones better and more readily available for purchase.

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL may have just launched, but already we’re starting to hear details about the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL. So far, details are scarce — but there are some details there.

While we have a lot to learn, rumors are starting to circulate. Here’s everything we know about the Google Pixel 3 so far.

Three Pixel 3s?

These rumors are familiar. Google may have ended up only launching two Pixel 2 models, but rumors suggest the company may be considering three models for the Pixel 3. Code names for the next Pixel phones have leaked online under the names “Crosshatch,” “Albacore,” and “Blueline,” according to Droid-Life.

What does that mean? If accurate, all it means is that Google is considering three Pixel models, and like last year it’s entirely possible that only two will end up being launched. According to the Droid-Life report, two of the phones are considered “premium,” while one of them is “high-end.” We don’t yet know what that means.

Who is building the Google Pixel 3?

HTC is once again in the running, along with current Blackberry producer TCL, and Coolpad, according to Chinese publication Commercial Times, by way of Digitimes. Google’s existing contract with HTC will expire after the release of the Pixel 2, the report says, opening up an opportunity for other hardware companies.

Previously, it was thought that LG was in the race for the Pixel 3, though Commercial Times does not elaborate as to why. Now, it looks more like LG isn’t involved. The company refuted claims that it was building the Pixel 3 in a statement to Android Authority.

“We have reached out to LG for further comment, and Ken Hong, the company’s global communications director, has firmly denied the report,” said the company in a statement.

Since September, HTC has reportedly shipped more than 2.1 million Pixel devices, but Google may be looking to ramp up output to 5 million in time for the Pixel 3. Meanwhile, most variants of the original Pixel — especially the XL — remain out of stock about six months after the phone’s launch, as HTC continues to struggle to fill orders quickly enough.

Remember, too, that HTC may not have been Google’s first choice to build the Pixel, but rather Huawei, according to the accounts of multiple executives from the Chinese tech firm last fall. Keeping this in mind along with the supply-side constraints, it’s possible Google is more confident in LG’s manufacturing capabilities, given that the companies have worked together on multiple Nexus phones in the past.

Still, we would assume that HTC will be involved in some way given Google’s recent $1.1 billion acquisition of much of HTC’s smartphone division.

Update: We now have the code names for the next Pixel phones.