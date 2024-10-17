 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google’s Pixel Weather app could get a fun new feature

By
Google Pixel showing the Google Pixel Weather app.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Google’s Pixel Weather app is one of the newest forecasting apps on the market. And now the company is likely to soon introduce a unique feature designed to enhance the user experience and make Pixel Weather stand out in a very … unique way.

According to Android Authority, the app will include a new feature called “Immersive Weather Vibrations.” This feature will make supported Pixel phones vibrate in sync with weather animations, adding an exciting element for users.

Recommended Videos

The Google Pixel Weather app includes several key features, such as a customizable detail page, severe weather alerts, and radar and satellite overlays. It also provides information on sunrise and sunset times, the UV index, air quality, and more. This app was one of the few surprises revealed during the August announcement of the Google Pixel 9 series.

Related

Alongside the new weather vibrations feature, Pixel Weather also recently introduced a pollen feature that tracks pollen index levels, types, and forecasts before you head outside.

Pixel Weather launched with the Pixel 9 series earlier this year, including the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and recently became available on older Pixel devices through the October Pixel Drop.

New Pixel Weather immersive feature.
Android Authority

The new immersion feature of the Pixel Weather app might come across as gimmicky, but it’s encouraging to see Google try to stand out in the crowded world of weather apps. And since it’s free, there’s no reason not to try it.

The October Pixel Drop includes several new features, including theft protection, the ability to hide sensitive photos and videos, camera improvements, and more.

The Pixel Weather app’s newest features should arrive with the 1.0.20240910.678970266 app update.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Android 15 is now rolling out to Pixels. Here’s what’s new
Android 15 logo on a Google Pixel 8.

The wait for a next-generation Android experience is finally over. Google today released the public version of Android 15, and it is now making its way to compatible phones, starting with the company’s Pixel series of smartphones.

Among the key areas where Android 15 brings the biggest set of upgrades are safety and privacy. To that end, users will soon be able to create a safe space for all their sensitive apps, locked behind their device’s local password or biometric layer.

Read more
Google just announced 23 big changes coming to your Pixel devices
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Google Pixel 9 Pro, and Google Pixel 9 all next to each other.

If you have a Google Pixel device, then you’re in for some big updates. Not only are Pixel devices the first to get the official rollout of Android 15 today, but Google is adding even more features in the October 2024 Pixel Drop for Pixel phones, tablets, and smartwatches.

The October Pixel Drop will begin rolling out today, October 15, so if you aren’t seeing it just yet, keep checking. As long as your device is supported, it should get this update.
Features coming to Pixel phones
Private Space (from left), Theft protection, and underwater photography Google

Read more
This is my favorite weather app of 2024
AccuWeather app on iPhone.

We’ve already told you what the best weather apps are this year. After reviewing that list, I was tasked with finding my personal favorite weather app. While this sounds simple enough, it actually isn’t once you decide which features you want beyond the basics, like current and weekly weather information.

There are so many excellent weather apps available in 2024, but after sifting through numerous ones, I've officially settled on my favorite of the year.
Key features to look for in a weather app

Read more