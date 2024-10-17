Google’s Pixel Weather app could get a fun new feature

Google’s Pixel Weather app is one of the newest forecasting apps on the market. And now the company is likely to soon introduce a unique feature designed to enhance the user experience and make Pixel Weather stand out in a very … unique way.

According to Android Authority, the app will include a new feature called “Immersive Weather Vibrations.” This feature will make supported Pixel phones vibrate in sync with weather animations, adding an exciting element for users.

The Google Pixel Weather app includes several key features, such as a customizable detail page, severe weather alerts, and radar and satellite overlays. It also provides information on sunrise and sunset times, the UV index, air quality, and more. This app was one of the few surprises revealed during the August announcement of the Google Pixel 9 series.

Alongside the new weather vibrations feature, Pixel Weather also recently introduced a pollen feature that tracks pollen index levels, types, and forecasts before you head outside.

Pixel Weather launched with the Pixel 9 series earlier this year, including the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and recently became available on older Pixel devices through the October Pixel Drop.

The new immersion feature of the Pixel Weather app might come across as gimmicky, but it’s encouraging to see Google try to stand out in the crowded world of weather apps. And since it’s free, there’s no reason not to try it.

The October Pixel Drop includes several new features, including theft protection, the ability to hide sensitive photos and videos, camera improvements, and more.

The Pixel Weather app’s newest features should arrive with the 1.0.20240910.678970266 app update.