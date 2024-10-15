Android 15 is now rolling out to Pixels. Here’s what’s new

The wait for a next-generation Android experience is finally over. Google today released the public version of Android 15, and it is now making its way to compatible phones, starting with the company’s Pixel series of smartphones.

Among the key areas where Android 15 brings the biggest set of upgrades are safety and privacy. To that end, users will soon be able to create a safe space for all their sensitive apps, locked behind their device’s local password or biometric layer.

This safe environment is called Private Space, which lives as its own invisible room on the app drawer. You can now protect apps dealing with health data, banking activities, and sensitive communication in this private corner of your Android phone without any complicated tricks.

Such apps won’t appear in the multitasker view or settings. Notifications from these sensitive apps will not be publicly visible, either. A private app will appear as its own dedicated label at the bottom of the app drawer, but users can choose to hide that as well.

Google is also adding a set of features to protect stolen devices. Among them is Theft Detection Lock, which relies on AI and device sensor readings to detect an event like snatching. Once the system is affirmative about such an attempt, it automatically locks the screen as a safety measure.

Bad actors often try to avoid tracking by disabling systems like Find My or removing the SIM. In such scenarios, Google will protect these systems behind a layer of identity verification. Likewise, if someone tries to brute-force their way past an app or setting’s password, the stolen device will automatically lock itself.

Users can also choose to remotely lock their devices. To put a screen lock on your stolen or misplaced phone, you need only use the registered phone number and pass a security check using any device at your disposal.

Once again, Google is carrying forward the momentum of optimizing the UI for foldable and large-screen devices. In Android 15, users will finally be able to pin or remove the taskbar at the bottom of the screen — a huge win for devices like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The latest iteration of Android also improves the lowlight camera performance within third-party apps, delivering more granular flash controls for the camera UI. Satellite-driven messaging support, a feature that recently made its way to iPhones, is coming to Android devices as well.

With today’s rollout, Android 15 is now available for all Pixel phones starting with the Pixel 6/6 Pro/6a and newer, plus the Pixel Tablet. Unfortunately, if you have a phone from another manufacturer, you’ll need to keep waiting.