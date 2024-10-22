The Google Pixel 9a may get an unexpected camera change

There’s an interesting change that Google might be making on next year’s Pixel 9a. The change will bring something over from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, according to a new report from Android Headlines.

Per the report, the Pixel 9a will feature a 48-megapixel sensor instead of the 64MP primary sensor found on the Pixel 7a and Pixel 8a. It’s likely the one found on Google’s second-generation foldable Pixel. The report explains that although the Pixel 9a will have a lower resolution sensor, the larger megapixels used should provide better-looking photos.

The same report mentions that the Pixel 9a is also expected to retain a 13MP ultrawide camera and a front-facing 13MP sensor like its predecessor.

The report explains: “While the ultrawide and front-facing cameras are sticking to the same sensors as last year, the big upgrade here is in the primary camera. Despite the lower resolution sensor, it should provide better looking photos thanks to the larger size megapixels being used.”

As previously reported, the rear camera bar of the Pixel 9a is expected to undergo a redesign. Instead of the protruding camera island module seen in previous models, the Pixel 9a will feature a dual camera system that is flush with the back of the phone. While there may be a small ring around the camera module that protrudes slightly, it shouldn’t be as noticeable as the camera bar that has become synonymous with Pixel devices.

When it releases next year, the Pixel 9a may be the last Pixel device to use a Samsung processor. Starting with the Pixel 10 series in 2025, Google plans to introduce fully customized chips developed by TSMC. The current Pixel 9 series phones include Google Tensor G3 chipsets made by the Galaxy S series maker.

The Pixel 8a was released in May of this year, while the Pixel 7a arrived in May 2023. Until a schedule change is made, we can probably expect Google to launch the Pixel 9a in the same time frame next year.