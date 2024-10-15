If you have a Google Pixel device, then you’re in for some big updates. Not only are Pixel devices the first to get the official rollout of Android 15 today, but Google is adding even more features in the October 2024 Pixel Drop for Pixel phones, tablets, and smartwatches.

The October Pixel Drop will begin rolling out today, October 15, so if you aren’t seeing it just yet, keep checking. As long as your device is supported, it should get this update.

Recommended Videos

Features coming to Pixel phones

The devices that will be getting the most new features are Pixel phones, going back as far as the Pixel 6 for some features.

One of the big new features that will give you some extra peace of mind is Theft Protection, which will be available on Pixel 6 and newer devices. Technically part of Android 15, this is a suite of features that will protect your device at various stages of theft. Theft Detection Lock will use Google AI to sense if your phone is snatched away from your hand and the thief tries to run, bike, or drive away. It will then automatically lock your phone screen. The Remote Lock feature allows you to quickly lock your phone with just your phone number and a quick security challenge from any device, thus allowing you more time to recover your accounts.

Another feature that gives you extra security is Private Space. Also part of Android 15, Private Space gives you a separate space on your home screen that you can hide and lock with a discrete PIN for apps that contain sensitive information. Android 15 is required for this functionality.

Those who like to use the Pixel for photos and videos will also get some big features. The new Night Sight for Instagram lets you take high-quality photos in lowlight scenarios directly in the Instagram app itself, with no flash needed. This is available on all Pixel devices from the Pixel 6 and newer, excluding the A series.

You can also now take underwater photography and video, as long as you use a waterproof case. Google has improved underwater photography and video recording to make colors look richer and more accurate. This feature is only available on the new Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Astrophotography is also enhanced through Night Sight. To take a photo of the moon and stars, simply select the Night Sight icon and then slide to Astro mode. This feature is available on all Pixel 6 and newer devices.

One of the unique features that Google added to the Pixel 8 Pro was a temperature sensor on the back of the phone. With this Pixel Drop, some improvements have been made to the temperature sensor on the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. You can now use the camera as a viewfinder for live readings and even capture and save measurements of recent results.

With the Pixel 9 family, Google introduced a new Pixel Weather app. This standalone weather app features a clean and intuitive design that is customizable and packed with useful information you need to know. Now, Google is rolling it out to older Pixel devices, all the way back to the Pixel 6 and Pixel Tablet. The Pixel Weather app also has a new Pollen Data Block, showing you pollen index levels, pollen types, and pollen forecasts before you step outside.

Gemini Live is a big focus for the new Pixel 9 family, and now it’s coming to Pixel 6 and newer devices in France, Germany, Brazil, India, Spain, and Latin America. And for those who have Pixel 9 devices in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, Australia, Singapore, India, and Malaysia, there will be Gemini Extensions for the Pixel Screenshots app. This lets you use Gemini to help you find something specific that you saved in Pixel Screenshots.

Adaptive Vibration is also in the new Pixel Drop. This prevents annoying vibrations in quiet environments (libraries and offices), but also makes sure you don’t miss important notifications in loud environments. It uses the microphone and other sensors to determine the current sound level and context, then automatically adjusts the vibration intensity of ringtones, notifications, and alerts to an optimal level for the environment.

Rounding out the Pixel phone features is Call Screen, which is now expanding to Pixel 6 devices and newer in the U.K. and Japan. Additionally, a Widget Discovery tool is supposed to make it easier to find and add widgets to your home screens.

Features coming to Pixel watches

Those who wear a Pixel Watch will also get some nice features in this Pixel Drop.

The Contacts app on the Pixel Watch is being upgraded to make it even easier to use. It is now even faster and easier to access your favorite and most frequent contacts with the Individual Contact Tile. You can choose a contact to prominently display and use quick actions to initiate a call, message them, or open up their contact card for more details. This is on all generations of Pixel Watch.

Reacting to emails via emojis is also easier. You can send and view select emoji reactions in Gmail notifications and the app directly from your Pixel Watch. This is also available on all generations of Pixel Watch.

Loss of Pulse Detection was introduced this year with the Pixel Watch 3. This first-to-market feature can identify when someone’s heart suddenly stops due to a health condition like cardiac arrest, poisoning, or even respiratory arrest. Once detected, it will notify emergency services for help. Now, with the Pixel Drop, Loss of Pulse Detection is available in three more markets: Belgium, Italy, and Spain.

Features coming to other Pixel gadgets

Though the Pixel phones and watches are the main stars, there are other products in the Pixel portfolio, like Pixel Buds and Pixel Tablet. These are also getting some new features with today’s Pixel Drop.

The Pixel Tablet is getting the new Panel Screensaver, an always-on home controller that allows you to easily access controls for smart home devices and camera feeds. It now has Photo Frame Actions, letting you share, favorite, or archive photos directly from the photo frame screensaver. New clock screensavers are also available.

Previous Next 1 of 2 Photo frame on the Pixel Tablet Google Home Panel on the Pixel Tablet Google

Additionally, notification dismissals are available on the Pixel 6 and newer and Pixel Tablet. These devices now work together to make it easier to manage your notifications. For example, if you dismiss a notification on one device, it will disappear from the others, too. Notification Dismissal needs to be enabled manually and requires aWi-Fi connection.

Pixel Buds are also getting Gemini functionality, which lets you talk to Gemini without pulling out your phone. Gemini is available for owners of Pixel Buds Pro 2, Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Buds A-Series, and the original Pixel Buds.

Finally, casting from your Pixel Tablet to your Pixel phone is coming in the next few weeks. This feature lets you easily transfer media from the tablet to the phone. Casting functionality is coming to Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

To check if the update is available on your Pixel, open the Settings app, then scroll down and select System > Software updates > System update. If the update isn’t available, check back soon. Google tends to roll out its updates in stages, so you should get it before too long.