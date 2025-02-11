 Skip to main content
We just got our first look at the official Pixel 9a colors

By
Someone holding the Hazel Google Pixel 9 Pro.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Despite launching in a bit more than a month, the Pixel 9a holds little mystery after a slew of different leaks. We already knew the potential colors were Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris, but we hadn’t actually gotten a good look at them until today. Android Authority shared images from a confidential source that show four cases for the Pixel 9a, presumably in the same colors the phone will arrive in.

The case colors line up with the suspected phone colors, although the specific marketing name for each isn’t finalized. Still, it’s not hard to guess — Peony is pink, Obsidian is black, Iris is purple, and Porcelain is white.

The leaks don’t reveal any surprises about the phone’s design, either. The Pixel 9a has the same basic design as the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup, though there are a few minor differences; for example, the camera bar doesn’t jut out from the phone like it does in the Pixel 9.

Four phone cases showing the potential colors of the Pixel 9a.
Android Authority

There isn’t a confirmed launch date for the phone, although rumors suggest it’s likely to be released in March of this year. The Pixel 9a is expected to start around $499 and go up from there depending on the configuration. It could also come with an impressive 5,100mAh battery, which would give it greater capacity than the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Everything we’ve seen of the Pixel 9a suggests it will be a budget-friendly mid-range phone. It has impressive specs, even if they aren’t quite on the level of a flagship, and the lower price makes it an easy entry point for anyone that wants to enter the Google Pixel ecosystem.

