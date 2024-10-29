Google Pixel 9a: everything we know so far

Though there are many Android phones on the market, Google offers some of the best with its Pixel line of devices. Why? It’s like Apple in that Google has control of both software and hardware.

We just got the Google Pixel 9 lineup in August, and in typical Google fashion, we expect a more budget-friendly option midway through the flagship’s life cycle. In 2025, that’ll be the Google Pixel 9a.

Here’s everything we know about the Pixel 9a, including its possible release date, rumored specs, and more.

It’s still very early for the Google Pixel 9a, but the rumor mill is steadily churning. Historically speaking, the Pixel A-series launches sometime in the late spring or early summer. For example, the Google Pixel 6a launched in July 2022, while the Google Pixel 7a was a bit earlier with a May 2023 launch. The Google Pixel 8a also came out in May, but a few weeks earlier and before Google I/O.

A recent report from Android Headlines indicates that the Google Pixel 9a may launch even earlier in 2025, with preorders starting sometime in mid-March, according to multiple sources. This may also apply to the Pixel 10a.

An earlier release than before would make sense considering that Google announced the Pixel 9 family in August 2024 rather than October. If Google plans to keep releasing the mainline Pixel devices in August, then a March release for the A-series would be logical.

Google Pixel 9a: possible price

So far, there haven’t been any solid leaks regarding the price of the Pixel 9a. That said, we can make some educated guesses based on past models.

The Pixel 9a price should be similar to that of the Pixel 8a, which launched at $499. Since the A-series is the budget option, this is highly likely. If Google is to raise the price at all, as it did with the main Pixel 9, it may just be about $50 or so, making $549 another possible price.

The point of the A-series is to make a Pixel device as affordable as possible. So, if there is a price increase, it shouldn’t be a significant jump, and the price point should be similar to that of the Pixel 8a.

Google Pixel 9a: design and display

Since Google gave the Pixel 9 family a significant face-lift this year, the same can be expected for the Pixel 9a.

Leaked images of the Pixel 9a have surfaced online, giving us a good look at what to expect. There are some changes that we were expecting, of course, but others that leave us scratching our heads.

The Pixel 9a looks to have flat sides, a metallic frame, and rounded corners, just like its siblings in the Pixel 9 family. But then there’s the camera.

These leaked images show a drastic change from the camera bar we’ve come to know and love from Pixel devices. Rather than a protruding camera bar or island like previous generations, the Pixel 9a looks to have a pill-shaped outline that houses the dual camera lenses. It’s only raised very slightly so that it is mostly flush with the back of the body.

As far as colors go, it looks like the Pixel 9a will have four options: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris. Peony should be similar to the Pixel 9 color, while Iris will be new and rumored to be a blueish-purple shade.

The Pixel 9a might have a slightly larger display at either 6.2 or 6.3 inches, and the display refresh rate should be the same at 120Hz. Bezels might be slightly thicker than on the other Pixel 9 phones, but other than that, we don’t know much else regarding the Pixel 9a screen.

Google Pixel 9a: performance and software

It’s pretty safe to say that the Pixel 9a will have the Google Tensor G4 chip inside, just like the rest of the Pixel 9 family. Google isn’t expected to make any big changes to its chipset until the Tensor G5, which should launch with the Pixel 10 series.

Since Android 15 has come out, it’s likely to be loaded on the Pixel 9a out of the box. It should have at least 8GB RAM, if not more, and be able to use some of Google’s Gemini AI features. There should be at least two storage options, most likely 128GB and 256GB.

The Pixel 9a will follow Google’s seven-year commitment to major software upgrades, security updates, and Pixel Feature Drops.

Google Pixel 9a: cameras

While Google started using a 64MP primary camera with the Pixel 7a and continued it with the Pixel 8a, it appears it will no longer be using it for the Pixel 9a.

Right now, it appears that the Pixel 9a may go back to a 48MP primary camera, while the ultrawide will stay the same at 13MP. Though this sounds like a downgrade, it may actually be the same camera that is currently used in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

So, while the 48MP camera may have a lower resolution sensor, its larger megapixels should provide users with better photos overall. Finally, the selfie camera is likely to remain the same at 13MP.

Google Pixel 9a: battery life

There have not been a lot of details about the Pixel 9a’s battery life so far.

We can guess that the battery capacity will be around 4,500mAh, as the Pixel 8a has a 4,492mAh battery. Charging may also be similar to the Pixel 8a, which is 18-watt wired and 7.5W wireless.