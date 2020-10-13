Streaming services have become the go-to source for at-home entertainment, but what happens when you’ve watched all of the newest shows on Netflix and are looking for a break from watching TV? Enter the Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription. Today, you can get 50% off a Kindle Unlimited Subscription and enjoy thousands of novels, memoirs, and how-to books for one monthly fee. The 50% discount on six months of the unlimited reading service brings the price down to just $30. That’s a savings of $30 and a bargain if you love to read. It’s all part of Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 deals.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited gives you unrestricted access to more than a million different titles, along with an extensive selection of great magazines and audiobooks. There’s something for everyone with such a vast range of choices.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited is super-easy to use. Just head over to the store and pick out what you want to read next. Amazon Kindle Unlimited offers loads of great pieces of fiction if you wish to read classics or the latest releases. If you’re a fan of true crime or autobiographies, Amazon Kindle Unlimited has you covered too. The library is extensive and has thousands of titles in any category you can imagine. Even if you want to read a book to or with your kids, Amazon Kindle Unlimited has a title for you.

If you’re not huge into books but still love to read, there is also a rotating selection of magazines that change each month to keep you informed and entertained. Also, there are thousands of books that offer Audible narration, for those times when you’d rather listen to a story than read it yourself.

One of the coolest things about Amazon Kindle Unlimited is that it works across any device that has the Kindle app. This means you can easily switch between all your favorite devices such as your smartphone, tablet, and, of course, your Kindle.

Ordinarily, Kindle Unlimited costs $10 per month. Today though, new customers can save 50% off a 6-month subscription. That means the whole six months will only cost you $30instead of $60. That works out at $5 per month, which is a fantastic bargain.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

