Best Prime Day Kindle Deals 2020: What to expect

If you’re shopping for e-readers for your family, as gifts for friends, or for yourself, be sure to take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day Kindle deals. From the updated base model Kindle to the Kindle Oasis, these connected e-books are must-haves for avid readers. During Prime Day 2020, on a day widely rumored (but not officially announced) to be in early October, Amazon will offer thousands of deals, especially on brands Amazon owns, which includes Kindle e-readers.

Today’s best Prime Day Kindle deals

There are no Prime Day deals available at this time, but if you are shopping now and don’t want to wait, here are the best deals today on Kindles and Kindle bundles.

  • Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle$128, was $143
  • Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle — $170, was $190
  • All-new Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle — $290, was $320
LATEST MODEL

Kindle - 10th Generation with built-in front light

$90
Expires soon
The 2019 Kindle e-reader has a 6-inch display with a front light. A single charge lasts up to 4 weeks. Includes sponsored screensavers and special offer banners. $20 more without special offers.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite

$130
Expires soon
The waterproof eighth-generation Kindle Paperwhite has 8GB of storage, a 300 PPI glare-free screen. and an adjustable front light. Includes banners with special offers and sponsored screensavers.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle (8GB)

$290 $320
Expires soon
The all-new Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle includes 8GB of storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, special offers, plus leather cover and power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle

$128 $143
Expires soon
The included one-year FreeTime Unlimited membership puts thousands of classic titles at your child's fingertips. A kid-friendly cover and protects the rugged device that has weeks-long battery life.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (8GB)

$170 $190
Expires soon
The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle includes Wi-Fi with special offers, 8GB storage, a leather cover, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Essentials Bundle

$120 $135
Expires soon
The Kindle Essentials bundle includes an Amazon fabric cover, a power adapter. Wi-Fi connectivity, 4GB storage, a front light, and special offers.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Kids Edition - Save 20% when you buy 2

$176 $220
Expires soon
The all-new Kindle Kids Edition comes with a 1-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited with more than 1,000 age-appropriate titles including the complete Harry Potter series.
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Oasis, 32GB with Wi-Fi + Free Cellular Connectivity

$350
Expires soon
You'll enjoy both Wi-Fi and free cellular connectivity to download books on this Kindle Oasis with a waterproof case, warm front light, and 32GB storage.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Fabric Cover

$32 $40
Expires soon
Keep your tenth-generation Kindle safe with this fabric cover, designed to fit your device perfectly while adding a pop of color for those extra style points.
Buy at Best Buy

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (32GB)

$200 $220
Expires soon
For the ultimate Kindle Paperwhite experience, this 32GB Paperwhite comes bundled with a leather cover and its own power adapter, so you can store all your favorite books for your own private library.
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle (32GB)

$335 $365
Expires soon
This Kindle Oasis has 32GB of storage and is packed together with a premium leather cover and power adapter for everything you need to get the most out of your literary collection.
Buy at Amazon

All-new Kindle Oasis 8GB, Wi-Fi

$250
Expires soon
The premium Kindle Oasis has a 300 PPI, 7-inch display with adjustable warm light. Includes sponsored screensavers and banners with special offers. 8GB, Wi-Fi only.
Buy at Amazon

When are the Best Prime Day Kindle deals?

We can count on Amazon repeating the strategies that made Prime Day one of the most significant annual sales events in the country in just a few short years. That means most of the best deals will drop during Prime Day 2020. However, as in the past, Amazon will also build excitement with superlative deals on select name brand products in the week leading up to Prime Day 2020.

If Amazon uses Kindle deals to prime shoppers for the big day, you would be wise to snap them up. So be on the lookout for the Kindle model you want. The teaser deals aren’t guaranteed to be available during Prime Day.  Even with Amazon’s renowned deep inventories, in the past, certain products had sold so many so quickly that stock sold out before the sale ended. On the rare chance that you might snap up an excellent deal just before Prime Day and then see it even cheaper, consider buying the better deal and returning the original.

What Prime Day Kindle deals to expect

There are currently four Kindle e-reader models: Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Oasis, and Kindle Kids Edition. All four are relatively new versions of previous models. Based on sales so far in past events and pricing this year, we expect the Prime Day 2020 prices will be approximately 30% to 33% off the list price. That means, for example, you should be able to look for a base model Kindle for about $60, the Paperwhite at $105 or a bit less, the Oasis near $175, and the latest Kindle Kids Edition for $80.

Those prices seem pretty good, but you may find an even more incredible bargain on 2-packs or bundles with cases and other accessories. It’s also possible Amazon may have inventory remaining from earlier editions of the existing models that the retailer will markdown even more. Amazon identifies older models with year indicators or sometimes the words “previous edition.” If you happen on a deal on an earlier model, the savings can be amazing. Amazon also runs lighting deals and flash sales during sales events with extra discounts for a short time, so it’s always possible you might find a better than even for Prime Day deal, but in those cases, you need to be sure what you’re buying and act fast.

