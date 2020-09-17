Best Prime Day Kindle Deals 2020: What to expect

If you’re shopping for e-readers for your family, as gifts for friends, or for yourself, be sure to take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day Kindle deals. From the updated base model Kindle to the Kindle Oasis, these connected e-books are must-haves for avid readers. During Prime Day 2020, on a day widely rumored (but not officially announced) to be in early October, Amazon will offer thousands of deals, especially on brands Amazon owns, which includes Kindle e-readers.

Today’s best Prime Day Kindle deals

There are no Prime Day deals available at this time, but if you are shopping now and don’t want to wait, here are the best deals today on Kindles and Kindle bundles.

Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle — $128 , was $143

— , was $143 Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle — $170 , was $190

— , was $190 All-new Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle — $290, was $320

When are the Best Prime Day Kindle deals?

We can count on Amazon repeating the strategies that made Prime Day one of the most significant annual sales events in the country in just a few short years. That means most of the best deals will drop during Prime Day 2020. However, as in the past, Amazon will also build excitement with superlative deals on select name brand products in the week leading up to Prime Day 2020.

If Amazon uses Kindle deals to prime shoppers for the big day, you would be wise to snap them up. So be on the lookout for the Kindle model you want. The teaser deals aren’t guaranteed to be available during Prime Day. Even with Amazon’s renowned deep inventories, in the past, certain products had sold so many so quickly that stock sold out before the sale ended. On the rare chance that you might snap up an excellent deal just before Prime Day and then see it even cheaper, consider buying the better deal and returning the original.

What Prime Day Kindle deals to expect

There are currently four Kindle e-reader models: Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Oasis, and Kindle Kids Edition. All four are relatively new versions of previous models. Based on sales so far in past events and pricing this year, we expect the Prime Day 2020 prices will be approximately 30% to 33% off the list price. That means, for example, you should be able to look for a base model Kindle for about $60, the Paperwhite at $105 or a bit less, the Oasis near $175, and the latest Kindle Kids Edition for $80.

Those prices seem pretty good, but you may find an even more incredible bargain on 2-packs or bundles with cases and other accessories. It’s also possible Amazon may have inventory remaining from earlier editions of the existing models that the retailer will markdown even more. Amazon identifies older models with year indicators or sometimes the words “previous edition.” If you happen on a deal on an earlier model, the savings can be amazing. Amazon also runs lighting deals and flash sales during sales events with extra discounts for a short time, so it’s always possible you might find a better than even for Prime Day deal, but in those cases, you need to be sure what you’re buying and act fast.

