Keeping the home clean can be tough, especially around the holidays. Between the leaves and mud from outside, the relatives coming by for a visit, and the crumbs from holiday cookies, it can feel impossible. Shark’s lineup of robotic and cordless vacuums can give you the edge you need. Keep an eye out for the best Shark Prime Day deals here this Prime Day.

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE Vacuum

$335 $600
Forget about vacuuming for up to a month. The Shark IQ Robot vacuum has a self-empty base, self-cleaning brushrolll, works with Amazon Alexa, and lets you select a room select with home mapping.
Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop System

$130
One of Shark's most advanced, easy-to-use floor cleaning system ever, this features both a Steam Mop plus Spray Pocket mop, and the Genius system is the right solution for all your cleaning needs.
Shark APEX UpLight Corded Lift-Away Vacuum

$260
The lightest lift-away vacuum from Shark and they've added extendable hose to help you clean ceiling corners, car interiors, and hard to reach tight spaces. Powerful and versatile for any surface.
Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro+ Cordless Handheld Vacuum

$80
A lightweight cordless handheld vacuum designed for powerful suction and lasting motor life, with a self-cleaning Pet Power Brush that eliminates hair wrap on the brushroll, an XL dust cup, and more.
Shark Navigator Speed Upright Vacuum with Lift-Away

$250
The Shark Navigator is lightweight, has a self-cleaning brush roll for easy hair removal, and let's you lift away the pod to clean stairs, furniture, and hard to reach spaces. A can't miss deal!
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, Blue

$150 $230
This upright vacuum cleaner uses complete seal technology to trap 99.9% of dust and allergens inside. At just 12.5 pounds, it's light enough for anyone to use.
Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV871, Black

$279 $300
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum has an XL dust bin for extended cleaning up to 90 minutes. You can control the vacuum from your phone or through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Shark APEX Stick Vacuum with DuoClean and Self-Cleaning Brushroll

$280
We love this vacuum because it cleans like no other, and then cleans itself. Ultra powerful pet hair suction with self-cleaning brush roll with no hair wrap. Transforms to portable handheld vacuum.
Shark VACMOP Pro Cordless Vacuum Mop

$100
Shark just made cleaning your floors one step easier. The VACMOP Pro lets you mop and vacuum dirt and debris all at once. Better yet, the multi-surface spray cleaner has got your entire house covered.
Shark WANDVAC Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV201

$120
Shark's super lightweight handheld vacuum comes equipped with powerful suction and sufficient capacity for large debris cleanup. Perfect for getting tights crevices and the car vacuuming. A must have!
Shark APEX DuoClean with Self-Cleaning Brushroll Vacuum

$330
Shark's most powerful upright vacuum delivers deep suction on carpet and directly on floors for a polished look. Equipped with a 1.5-quart dual cup capacity that you can carry as a lift-away vacuum.
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional NV356E, White and Silver

$194 $250
With a capacity of 2.2 quarts, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away uses a complete seal to lock away the majority of dirt and allergens it picks up.
The best Shark vacuums

Shark has a wide range of powerful, impressive vacuum cleaners that worth checking out.

One of the best is the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL. This robot vacuum cleaner can empty itself out after it finishes a job, eliminating the need for you to intervene in between cleaning. It holds up to 30 days of dirt in the bag, and the self-cleaning brush removes both pet hair and long human hair. You don’t have to worry about it getting caught and hung during cleaning. This device packs features on par with much higher-priced machines.

Another vacuum worth checking out is the Shark navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum. The blue version of this model is the most heavily discounted product at the moment. You can press a button to lift the canister away to vacuum harder to reach areas. If you or someone in your family is prone to allergies, the HEPA filter and complete seal traps 99.9% of dust and other allergens inside the machine, rather than spreading them through the air like some vacuums.

If you’re shopping on a tighter budget, the Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751 is a fantastic choice. Currently $150, this robot vacuum is not self-emptying, but it has a 120 minute runtime that will allow it to give your home a thorough clean. It will return to its base when it needs to charge, and you can control it remotely via the SharkClean app. This little robot vacuum can handle a variety of different surfaces to give you a great clean even on different types of floors.

After something a bit different? There are plenty of other robot vacuum deals and cordless and corded vacuum deals happening right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

