Keeping the home clean can be tough, especially around the holidays. Between the leaves and mud from outside, the relatives coming by for a visit, and the crumbs from holiday cookies, it can feel impossible. Shark’s lineup of robotic and cordless vacuums can give you the edge you need. Keep an eye out for the best Shark Prime Day deals here this Prime Day.

The best Shark vacuums

Shark has a wide range of powerful, impressive vacuum cleaners that worth checking out.

One of the best is the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL. This robot vacuum cleaner can empty itself out after it finishes a job, eliminating the need for you to intervene in between cleaning. It holds up to 30 days of dirt in the bag, and the self-cleaning brush removes both pet hair and long human hair. You don’t have to worry about it getting caught and hung during cleaning. This device packs features on par with much higher-priced machines.

Another vacuum worth checking out is the Shark navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum. The blue version of this model is the most heavily discounted product at the moment. You can press a button to lift the canister away to vacuum harder to reach areas. If you or someone in your family is prone to allergies, the HEPA filter and complete seal traps 99.9% of dust and other allergens inside the machine, rather than spreading them through the air like some vacuums.

If you’re shopping on a tighter budget, the Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751 is a fantastic choice. Currently $150, this robot vacuum is not self-emptying, but it has a 120 minute runtime that will allow it to give your home a thorough clean. It will return to its base when it needs to charge, and you can control it remotely via the SharkClean app. This little robot vacuum can handle a variety of different surfaces to give you a great clean even on different types of floors.

After something a bit different? There are plenty of other robot vacuum deals and cordless and corded vacuum deals happening right now.

