Needing a little help around the house is a good reason to embrace the conveniences of modern technology. A robot vacuum makes a good helping hand, and iRobot’s Roomba lineup is one of the most popular. Now is also a great time to shop, as robot vacuum deals are hot with early Black Friday sales providing some good discounts. A lot can go into determining how to choose a robot vacuum, but if you know what you need and a Roomba fits the bill, these are the best Black Friday Roomba deals available right now.

iRobot Roomba 694 — $250, was $275

The Roomba robot vacuum lineup is known the world over for its great design and smart capabilities, and the iRobot Roomba 694 is one of the most popular models available. It features a clean, minimal design that remains unobtrusive even when the Roomba is hard at work. It has the ability to dock itself automatically for recharging when its battery is low, and has many features that are often associated with more expensive robot vacuums. As you’ll find in many of the best robot vacuums, adaptive navigation sensors keep the Roomba 694 going amidst you and your household objects, and it easily navigates around things such as furniture, feet, and even pets.

iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo — $450, was $550

You can’t go wrong with the iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo. It has all of the great features people have come to love in the Roomba, including a powerful three-stage cleaning system. Life is made easier with the iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo by way of its ability to learn and map your home, allowing you to kick back and let modern technology do the heavy lifting when it comes to keeping your floors clean. With Google Assistant compatibility, on-demand cleaning is just a voice command away. The Roomba i3+ Evo is even able to suggest appropriate cleaning times based on your schedule and previous cleaning habits. When its work is done, the Roomba i3+ Evo is smart enough to return to its charging station and empty itself.

iRobot Roomba i7+ — $600, was $900

The Roomba i7+ has a ton of smart features, including the ability to learn your home. It’s capable of cleaning up in-the-moment messes like crumbs under the kitchen table with a simple voice command. It’s able to learn the layout of your home and builds personal smart maps, enabling it to expertly clean and navigate in neat, efficient rows. It will even know where to go when you give it a command to clean a certain area. The Roomba i7+ is also capable of recognizing patterns in your cleaning behaviors, and can recommend certain times of the day for vacuuming, or vacuuming certain rooms at certain times. This smart scheduling feature is a nice feature for houses with kids or pets, as the Roomba i7+ can get to work regularly on little messes that occur throughout the day.

Editors' Recommendations