 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I sniffed out the best early Black Friday Roomba robot vacuum deals

Andrew Morrisey
By

Needing a little help around the house is a good reason to embrace the conveniences of modern technology. A robot vacuum makes a good helping hand, and iRobot’s Roomba lineup is one of the most popular. Now is also a great time to shop, as robot vacuum deals are hot with early Black Friday sales providing some good discounts. A lot can go into determining how to choose a robot vacuum, but if you know what you need and a Roomba fits the bill, these are the best Black Friday Roomba deals available right now.

iRobot Roomba 694 — $250, was $275

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum using smart sensing to focus on dirt and debris.
iRobot

The Roomba robot vacuum lineup is known the world over for its great design and smart capabilities, and the iRobot Roomba 694 is one of the most popular models available. It features a clean, minimal design that remains unobtrusive even when the Roomba is hard at work. It has the ability to dock itself automatically for recharging when its battery is low, and has many features that are often associated with more expensive robot vacuums. As you’ll find in many of the best robot vacuums, adaptive navigation sensors keep the Roomba 694 going amidst you and your household objects, and it easily navigates around things such as furniture, feet, and even pets.

iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo — $450, was $550

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus cleaning a wooden floor.
iRobot

You can’t go wrong with the iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo. It has all of the great features people have come to love in the Roomba, including a powerful three-stage cleaning system. Life is made easier with the iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo by way of its ability to learn and map your home, allowing you to kick back and let modern technology do the heavy lifting when it comes to keeping your floors clean. With Google Assistant compatibility, on-demand cleaning is just a voice command away. The Roomba i3+ Evo is even able to suggest appropriate cleaning times based on your schedule and previous cleaning habits. When its work is done, the Roomba i3+ Evo is smart enough to return to its charging station and empty itself.

Related

iRobot Roomba i7+ — $600, was $900

A woman plays with a dog while the Roomba i7+ cleans up.
iRobot

The Roomba i7+ has a ton of smart features, including the ability to learn your home. It’s capable of cleaning up in-the-moment messes like crumbs under the kitchen table with a simple voice command. It’s able to learn the layout of your home and builds personal smart maps, enabling it to expertly clean and navigate in neat, efficient rows. It will even know where to go when you give it a command to clean a certain area. The Roomba i7+ is also capable of recognizing patterns in your cleaning behaviors, and can recommend certain times of the day for vacuuming, or vacuuming certain rooms at certain times. This smart scheduling feature is a nice feature for houses with kids or pets, as the Roomba i7+ can get to work regularly on little messes that occur throughout the day.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
The best October Prime Day Dyson cordless vacuum deals today
The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum with its laser.

If you've had your eye on Dyson cordless vacuums, now's your chance to get one for much cheaper than usual because Amazon brought back Prime Day deals through its Prime Big Deal Days 2023. Other retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have also jumped on the bandwagon with their own discounts. Below are our top Dyson deals for cordless vacuums, so you won't have to go anywhere else. They're still not what you'd call cheap after the price cuts, but they're very much worth every single penny.
Dyson V10 Allergy -- $410, was $530

The Dyson V10 Allergy offers powerful suction and up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge, while also capturing pet allergens and fine dust with whole-machine filtration system that expels cleaner air. The cordless vacuum comes with a detangling Motorbar cleaner head that prevents long hair and pet hair from tangling up with the brush bar. You also have the option of converting it into a handheld vacuum, when you need to clean tight spaces such as the inside of your vehicle.

Read more
The best October Prime Day robot lawn mower deals today
husqvarna automower 415x deal amazon prime day 2023 robotic lawn mower lifestyle image

You may be thinking to yourself whether a robotic lawn mower is worth it, but if you're willing to put up the upfront investment, it's actually not a bad purchase at all. Luckily, there are a lot of great Prime Day deals you can take advantage of that can help substantially lower the cost, depending on what sort of lawnmower you're looking for. That includes things such as what sort of size yard you have, to how tall or short you want your grass to be mowed. Luckily, we've collected some of the best deals across the board, so be sure to check out these deals below and come back regularly, as we'll be updating this list as more deals come in.
MowRo Robot Lawn Mower -- $599, was $699

For a budget-oriented robotic lawn mower, the MowRo has a lot of great features, starting with the quarter of an acre lawn coverage, which is pretty good, all things considered. It can also go up as steep as a 30-degree incline and has a cutting range of one to two and a half inches, which is pretty good. That said, it only cuts a nine-and-a-half-inch path of grass at a time, so it will take a while if you have a bigger lawn, although the four-amp battery should last you a while. The only big downside is that the app that connects to it for a better-fine-tuned configuration is iOS only.

Read more
Pet hair friendly bObsweep Robot Vacuum discounted from $570 to $180
The bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum on a white background.

Best Buy often has some of the best robot vacuum deals, but it's truly excelled itself with $390 off the bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum so it's down to only $180. Looking stylish while also being great for cleaning up your home, this is an unmissable offer for anyone who hates vacuuming. Check it out now by tapping the buy button or read on while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum
Keen to compete with the best robot vacuums, the bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum has a lot of great features, especially if you have a pet who sheds frequently. It has a main brush along with twin side brushes so that they can spin in tandem to pick up all kinds of debris. Alongside that is a boosted dual-power TurboLift vacuum which has been designed to tackle the toughest of pet hair. There's also a highly efficient filter that can capture harmful particles in the air. Adding onto that is a large and waterproof dustbin that can cope with all your pet hair and be easily rinsed clean under water.

Read more