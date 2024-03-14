Crutchfield is currently selling an iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum for a fantastic discount. Usually costing $275, it’s down to just $160 for a very limited time only. One of the best robot vacuum deals around, the sale is only on until March 16 so you haven’t got long to snap one up. If you’re keen to streamline the cleaning process at home, check it out now before the sale ends.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum

The Roomba range provides some of the best robot vacuums around meaning it’s the perfect brand to consider. With the iRobot Roomba 694, you get a 3-stage cleaning system with an edge-sweeping brush, dual roller brushes, and powerful suction. Alongside that, there are Dirt Detect sensors that inform it when it needs to give more attention to dirtier parts of your home.

There are also reactive sensors that help it to dodge furniture and other obstacles, while cliff detection helps it avoid any drops in your home. At all times, you can use the iRobot Home app to set up, activate, and schedule the vacuum. You can also arrange cleaning schedules while the app will recommend what works best based on your daily routines or during cat and dog shedding seasons. The latter is particularly useful for anyone seeking the best robot vacuums for pet hair.

If you prefer to use your voice, there’s Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support as well. However you control the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, its edge-sweeping brush will pull in dirt and dust before sucking it up with the roller brushes spreading the carpet fibers apart so it grabs more dirt and more efficiently. When it runs out of charge, the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum heads back to base to automatically recharge as needed. You’ll need to hand-wash the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum’s dustbin once in a while but it’s simple to do and pretty much the only bit of effort that the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum ever requires.

Usually priced at $275, the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum is currently down to $160 at Crutchfield. The deal ends in just a couple of days so you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out on the sweet $115 discount. Check it out now by tapping the button below.

