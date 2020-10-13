Amazon Kindle vs. Kindle Paperwhite: Which Prime Day deal is better?

The Amazon Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite are two of the most popular e-book readers for a reason — they’re both excellent. They both enjoy the latest generation of low power displays, long battery life, Bluetooth support, and built-in lighting for nighttime reading, and now with great Prime Day deals, they’re both more affordable than ever. If you snatch them up right now, the Kindle is just $60, and the Kindle Paperwhite just $85, saving you $30 and $45 apiece — two of the best Prime Day Kindle deals we’ve seen so far.

If you’re an avid reader and want to save some space or streamline your reading collection into a much more compact form, one of these e-book readers can be a great way to do it. For all the great features they share though, there are some that make them stand apart. With a slightly more premium price tag, are the Paperwhite’s more premium features worth paying for?

Amazon Kindle — $60, was $90

The current-generation Amazon Kindle is an evolution of a classic. It sports the latest version of the 6-inch, low-power display, with a pixel density of 167 pixels-per-inch (PPI). With a glare-free screen, it’s easy to read in bright daylight, even with direct sunlight, and the adjustable front light makes it possible to continue reading when the sun goes down too. It has 8GB of built-in storage, capable of saving thousands of books at a time, and gives you weeks of battery life on a single charge. There’s even Bluetooth support that lets you follow along with your books using Amazon’s partnered Audible audiobook service.

Grab the Kindle now, for just $60, saving $30 off of its usual price.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite — $85, was 130

As great as the Kindle is, the Kindle Paperwhite is greater. Its screen is the same 6-inches diagonally, and sips power to give you a week’s worth of battery on a single charge. Where it differs is in the screen quality. The Paperwhite enjoys a PPI of 300, giving you much greater clarity on smaller text and images. Storage options include both 8GB and 32GB, offering much greater scope for image-heavy media like comics and manga. Another big feature is IPX8 waterproofing, which gives the Paperwhite the ability to operate up to 6.5 feet underwater for an hour without damage. Great for bath and pool readers who might worry about dropping their entire library into the water.

Think the Kindle Paperwhite is for you? It’s available this Prime Day for just $85, saving you $45 off of its usual price. Want some accessories too? Check out these great Prime Day Kindle bundles.

