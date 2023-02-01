The Kindle Paperwhite now comes in two stunning new colors

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-readers currently on the market, and now it’s being offered in two new colors. Starting today, February 1, the Paperwhite will be available in the classic black finish as well,as Agave Green and Denim, — two softer colors that give the classic e-reader a nice, pastel look.

In addition to the launch of the new colors, a new Agave Green leather and fabric Kindle cover will be added to the lineup of official Kindle cases to match the new green hardware. A blue, denim case that matches the new Denim Kindle Paperwhite has already been available.

The two new colors are available for the base 16GB Kindle Paperwhite and the 32GB Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get the new colors for the Kindle Paperwhite Kids; instead, it comes in black or in two colorful designs: Emerald Forest and Robot Dreams. Notably, the 8GB Kindle Paperwhite won’t be offered in the two new colors, so if you’re looking for a green or blue e-reader, you’ll need to get one of the bigger storage sizes.

In terms of breaking new ground for Kindle colors, Agave Green and Denim are pretty similar to two of the colors that the 2020 Paperwhite was offered in. Ever since 2021, however, new Kindle Paperwhites have been exclusively coming in black, so it’s nice to see a bit of color being added to the mix — even if we’ve seen similar shades before.

It’s worth pointing out that, other than the color of the e-reader’s rear side, there aren’t any new changes coming hand-in-hand with the new colors: this isn’t the 2023 edition of the Kindle Paperwhite, if that’s even in the works.

While there aren’t any major hardware or software changes coming for the time being, the Kindle Paperwhite is still one of the best Kindles available on the market now. Kindle has made some other solid devices in recent years, such as last year’s Kindle Scribe, but for those simply looking to read books with an e-reader, the Paperwhite is an excellent pick for the price.

