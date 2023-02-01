 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Kindle Paperwhite now comes in two stunning new colors

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-readers currently on the market, and now it’s being offered in two new colors. Starting today, February 1, the Paperwhite will be available in the classic black finish as well,as Agave Green and Denim, — two softer colors that give the classic e-reader a nice, pastel look.

In addition to the launch of the new colors, a new Agave Green leather and fabric Kindle cover will be added to the lineup of official Kindle cases to match the new green hardware. A blue, denim case that matches the new Denim Kindle Paperwhite has already been available.

1 of 2
Kindle Paperwhite in Agave Green color.
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite in Denim color.
Amazon

The two new colors are available for the base 16GB Kindle Paperwhite and the 32GB Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get the new colors for the Kindle Paperwhite Kids; instead, it comes in black or in two colorful designs: Emerald Forest and Robot Dreams. Notably, the 8GB Kindle Paperwhite won’t be offered in the two new colors, so if you’re looking for a green or blue e-reader, you’ll need to get one of the bigger storage sizes.

Related

In terms of breaking new ground for Kindle colors, Agave Green and Denim are pretty similar to two of the colors that the 2020 Paperwhite was offered in. Ever since 2021, however, new Kindle Paperwhites have been exclusively coming in black, so it’s nice to see a bit of color being added to the mix — even if we’ve seen similar shades before.

1 of 3
Kindle Paperwhite with its optional cases.
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite in black, blue, and green.
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite in green, black, and blue.
Amazon

It’s worth pointing out that, other than the color of the e-reader’s rear side, there aren’t any new changes coming hand-in-hand with the new colors: this isn’t the 2023 edition of the Kindle Paperwhite, if that’s even in the works.

While there aren’t any major hardware or software changes coming for the time being, the Kindle Paperwhite is still one of the best Kindles available on the market now. Kindle has made some other solid devices in recent years, such as last year’s Kindle Scribe, but for those simply looking to read books with an e-reader, the Paperwhite is an excellent pick for the price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Tag Heuer’s new smartwatch goes perfectly with your Porsche
The front of the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition.
Which Amazon Kindle should you buy on Prime Day 2022?
A young man reads a book in his car on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.
Barnes & Noble unveils budget e-book reader
Barnes & Noble's new Nook GlowLight 4e e-book reader.
iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro now come in new colors
The new iPhones get a new green hue.
The best QR code scanning apps for iPhone and Android in 2023
Best apps for scanning QR codes
3 reasons you should buy the Google Pixel Watch today
The Google Pixel Watch's Pilot Bold watch face.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn’t just a good phone — it’s also my favorite computer
Samsung DeX mode.
This is the OnePlus Pad — the OnePlus tablet we’ve waited years for
The OnePlus Pad in Halo Green
My iPhone 14 Pro camera is ruined, and it’s all Apple’s fault
The iPhone 14 Pro's camera module.
Samsung Galaxy S23: release date, specs, price, rumors, and news
Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.
Best Fitbit in 2023: 6 best watches and trackers
The Fitbit Sense 2 in moss.
The best grocery list apps for iPhone and Android in 2023
Walmart Grocery 2