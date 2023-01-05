 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

CES 2023: The Lenovo Smart Paper looks like a great Kindle Scribe killer

Michael Allison
Andrew Martonik
By and
Check out our complete coverage of CES 2023 live from Las Vegas

At CES 2023 this week, Lenovo announced the new Smart Paper tablet. As the name implies, it’s an e-paper tablet that’s built to replace your notebook and pen and “smarten” them up. It goes on sale later this year.

All e-ink devices aim to replicate the feel of pulpy paper and polished penmanship as well as they can, and the Lenovo Smart Paper is no exception. Coming with a 10.3-inch display, the Smart Paper is built very much like a notebook. There’s an anti-glare touch display, and it comes in at a very wide aspect ratio that’s different from typical tablets — and all of it is housed in a sleek metal chassis.

Alongside this, there’s a differentiator from the Scribe: the Smart Paper Pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, 23-millisecond latency, and nine different pen settings for you to customize.

Related

The display has a distinct matte coating to it, which means you can take notes on a surface that feels very much like paper, with something that feels very much like a pen. Writing on the display feels much more natural than a stylus on most tablets, because there’s a bit of physical resistance on the pen tip. And in our time jotting down some words and scribbling, the pen tip tracking and palm rejection were both great.

1 of 4
Holding the Lenovo Smart Paper.
Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends
Holding the Lenovo Smart Paper.
Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends
Holding the Lenovo Smart Paper.
Lenovo Smart Paper with its case Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends
Holding the Lenovo Smart Paper.
Lenovo Smart Paper with its case Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends

That commitment to verisimilitude only goes so far, and Lenovo is willing to break away from it with its digital voice recorder that’s available as an accompaniment to your notes. The company highlights scenarios like being in classrooms or meetings where you’d like to have the audio context available to inform your written notes. It’s easy to fire up an audio recording at anytime right next to your pen selections during note taking.

Lenovo has equipped this with 50GB of storage, enough to store all your notebooks and drawings. For reading, you can grab books from E-books.com (or load DRM-free books from your source of choice). Because it runs Android, it’s easy to plop any file on the Smart Paper and read or annotate.

Lenovo’s biggest competitor that comes to mind here is the Kindle Scribe. Recently released, the Scribe combines the appeal of the Kindle ecosystem with that of e-ink tablets. Sure it’s not as technologically advanced as the Lenovo Smart Paper, but it has brand recognition and a vast selection of content — two things that more than make up for it.

1 of 4
Writing on the Lenovo Smart Paper.
Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends
Writing on the Lenovo Smart Paper.
Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends
Quick settings on the Lenovo Smart Paper.
Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends
Menu options on the Lenovo Smart Paper.
Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends

E-ink devices have never quite appealed to me. If I want paper, paper still exists. If I want to go digital, I’d rather go the whole hog. Despite all that, it’s clear at this point that they have a niche they appeal to, and most e-ink makers play both sides in any case. In this case, Lenovo competes both with the aforementioned Kindle option, as well as its own Android-powered tablet offerings. The key here will be the extra features the company highlights, as well as its own pricing and availability.

The Lenovo Smart Paper will go on sale sometime in 2023 — the company wasn’t specific other than “later,” so it may be a while. It’ll set you back $400 at launch; that’s a bit over the Kindle Scribe’s $340 price. Lenovo will no doubt point to its Smart Paper Pen as a differentiator, as well as the advanced audio features and 50GB of built-in storage. It’s up to you to decide if they’re worth the premium.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
The best smartwatches and wearables of CES 2023 (so far)
Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition in black with a black strap.
CES 2023: Citizen’s newest smartwatch puts part of NASA on your wrist
The Citizen CZ Smart Casual with mesh bracelets.
CES 2023: These 38-gram smart glasses aim to make AR practical
Vuzix AR wearables are remarkably thin, like regular glasses.
TCL 40 SE wows CES 2023 with 90Hz screen, big camera, $169 price tag
TCL's new 40 SE budget smartphone
The best smartwatches in 2023: Apple Watch Series 8, Galaxy Watch 5, and more
Apple Watch Series 7 next to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.
In 2023, it’s time to finally ditch your real wallet for Apple Pay
Front of Apple Card
The EU is building your next iPhone, and it’s going to be fine
Someone holding the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
I don’t understand why Apple hates the 10th Gen iPad so much
Apple iPad Gen 10 with the official keyboard accessory.
CES 2023: Fossil’s latest hybrid smartwatch is the anti-Pixel Watch
Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition in black with a black strap.
Pixel 7a hands-on photos show us an unwelcome display change
Allegedly hands-on photos of the Google Pixel 7a.
Your next Apple Pencil could select colors from real-world objects
Drawing with the Apple Pencil on the iPad Pro (2022).
Google Pixel 7a: release date, price, specs, and all other rumors
Leaked render of the Google Pixel 7a.