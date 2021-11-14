Should you buy an Amazon Kindle on Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday is almost here, and that means it’s almost time to start scoring some major deals on, well, everything. Smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches are big things to keep an eye for discounts on, but what about the humble e-reader? The Amazon Kindle is one of the biggest and best e-book readers on the planet, and with solid discounts always available on Kindles and bundles, it’s a great time to grab a bargain.







Black Friday is the best time to buy an Amazon Kindle — but shop early deals

Black Friday is the last big shopping event of the year and is arguably the biggest around, so it’s a great time to buy almost anything if you’re looking to make a purchase. Amazon Kindles are no exception to this rule, and we’re expecting to see some strong deals once again. However, supply issues have blighted all sorts of products this year, so it’s entirely possible stock levels will be lower than usual. This just makes it more important you grab deals when they’re available, and that’s especially true with the already-live Black Friday deals.

That’s right, we’re already seeing a range of deals on Amazon Kindles. The basic Kindle is seeing some strong deals already, with Amazon and Best Buy both offering it for just $50 — a savings of $40. That’s a mighty tempting deal for sure.

Deals on the more advanced Kindles are rather harder to come by at the moment. The new Kindle Paperwhite range has just been released, which may mean we see fewer discounts on that line in particular — but Amazon is offering the previous Paperwhite model for $85, which is a great bargain if you don’t need the new Paperwhite’s features.

Why buy an Amazon Kindle?

It’s safe to say the advent of e-book readers hasn’t killed the physical book. Instead, the two co-inhabit to a degree. E-readers are lightweight and are excellent for traveling as they weigh a lot less than even a single book and can contain thousands of volumes. They’re also great to read in bed, as the backlight means you can read without a lamp, which works better for avid readers with slumbering partners. More advanced models like the Kindle Paperwhite or Oasis are also waterproof, so they’re better for reading by the pool or in the bath. Really, if you’re a regular reader, just having a Kindle as an option is a great call.

But which Kindle should you buy? The basic Kindle is a good value proposition, and probably the Kindle to grab if you just want something that offers e-book reading, a decently sized hard drive, and a basic backlight. It does lack waterproofing and a blue light filter though, so it loses out if you want to read near water, or in bed.

The Kindle Paperwhite is the middle option, and should probably be the option for most bookworms. It’s waterproof and larger than the standard Kindle — and has recently been updated to include a USB-C port (like most new Android smartphones, so it can share a charging cable), and a better auto-adjusting backlight with a blue light filter. If you really want to spend money on a tip-top Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition also includes wireless charging.

The final option, and the most expensive, is the Kindle Oasis. It features a rather unique design with page-turning buttons, an auto-adjusting display with a blue light filter, and waterproofing. However, it’s not been updated for a little while now, and that means the new Paperwhite is probably the better buy at this moment in time.

