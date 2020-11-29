  1. Deals

The best Black Friday Kindle deals for 2020

By

Black Friday may be over, but the Black Friday sales are still happening, with significant discounts on Kindle devices available from retailers like Amazon. Kindle devices have always been a favorite with bookworms and techies the world over, and although you’ll now find a few different brands of e-book readers available, the Amazon Kindle remains a popular choice. If you’re looking to upgrade to a new Kindle, or want to get your hands on one of these great e-book readers for the first time, there’s no time like right now to buy, with some great deals available. To save you the time and effort of hunting for them yourself, we’ve already rounded up all the best Black Friday Kindle deals right here. It’s worth noting that you should check delivery dates on any items you order, as dates with some retailers are now extending beyond Christmas and into January — so if you’re ordering for a Christmas gift, you want to ensure it will turn up in good time.

If, on the other hand, you’re still curious to see what tablet bargains are on offer, there are also plenty of Black Friday tablet deals available at the moment if you’re not dead-set on a stand-alone e-book reader.

Best Black Friday Kindle deals

One of the hottest sales today is a Kindle Paperwhite deal going on at Amazon. See more discounts below:

LATEST MODEL
Expires soon

Kindle Paperwhite 8GB (Wi-Fi)

$85 $130
The waterproof tenth-generation Kindle Paperwhite has 8GB of storage, a 300 PPI glare-free screen. and an adjustable front light. A single charge lasts for weeks and it comes with Audible.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kindle Paperwhite 32GB

$110 $160
The waterproof eighth-generation Kindle Paperwhite has 32GB of storage for all your favorite books, a 300 PPI glare-free screen. and an adjustable front light, great for reading in bed.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL
Expires soon

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Leather Cover (8GB)

$125 $190
The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle has everything you need to get started reading, including a Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB storage and Wi-Fi connectivity, a leather cover, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL
Expires soon

Kindle Paperwhite Hunger Games Bundle (8GB)

$115 $180
This 8GB Kindle Paperwhite bundle comes with an Amazon-exclusive black and gold Hunger Games cover designed by Suzanne Collins, with a magnetic closure to keep your Kindle safe and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Fabric Cover (8GB)

$115 $180
The glare-free, waterproof Kindle Paperwhite can be used in tandem with Bluetooth headphones and speakers so you can listen to the story while relaxing.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL
Expires soon

Kindle Essentials Bundle with Fabric Cover

$95 $140
Pick up a bargain with this bundle which contains a Kindle, fabric cover in a choice of colors, and power adapter. With 8GB storage, you'll be able to store all your favorite books.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kindle Oasis Leather Cover

$37 $50
Protect your Kindle Oasis with this gorgeous leather cover, available in Merlot or black. Designed to fit your device perfectly, it has a magnetic closure to keep your Kindle safe.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL
Expires soon

Kindle Oasis 32GB with Wi-Fi

$220 $300
The 32GB Kindle Oasis is waterproof and has enough space for all your favorite books, plus an adjustable warm light so you can read anywhere the mood takes you.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL
Expires soon

Kindle - 10th Generation with built-in front light

$60 $90
The 2019 Kindle has a 6-inch display with a front light. A single charge lasts up to four weeks. It's lightweight, so easy to hold with one hand and has 4GB storage for all your favorite books.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL
Expires soon

Kindle Paperwhite Hunger Games Prequel Bundle (32GB)

$140 $210
Hunger Games fans rejoice! This Kindle Paperwhite 32GB comes with a green and gold prequel cover designed by author Suzanne Collins and a power adapter to keep your Kindle juiced up.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

All-new Kindle Oasis 8GB, Wi-Fi

$175 $250
The premium Kindle Oasis has a 300 PPI, 7-inch display with adjustable warm light, great for reading in bed. There's 8GB storage for all your favorite books, and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle

$98 $143
Kid stuck inside? Get them into reading with this bundle which includes one-year FreeTime Unlimited membership, a kid-friendly cover, power adapter, and two-year worry-free guarantee.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL
Expires soon

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle with Leather Cover (8GB)

$215 $320
The all-new Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle includes everything you need: a Kindle with 8GB of storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, and adjustable warm light, plus a leather cover and power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL
Expires soon

Kindle Essentials Bundle with Printed Cover

$90 $135
The Kindle Essentials bundle includes a Kindle with adjustable front light, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 8GB storage, plus an Amazon fabric cover and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kindle Oasis, 32GB with Wi-Fi + Free Cellular Connectivity

$270 $350
You'll enjoy both Wi-Fi and free cellular connectivity to download books on this Kindle Oasis with a waterproof case, warm front light -- great for reading in bed -- and 32GB storage.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kindle Paperwhite Hunger Games Water-Safe Cover

$23 $30
Designed in collaboration with The Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins, this polyurethane cover fits the tenth-generation Kindle Paperwhite and is durable and water-safe, with a magnetic closure.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kindle Kids Edition

$80 $110
Let your kids enjoy the wonders of Kindle with zero distractions, featuring all Harry Potter books and the first book from other literary works.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kindle Paperwhite Water-Safe Fabric Cover

$23 $30
This fabric cover keeps your tenth-generation Kindle Paperwhite safe while adding a pop of color - and it's made from water-safe material too, with a handy magnetic closure and ligtweight design.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover

$30 $40
Available in a choice of five colors, this genuine leather cover is designed for tenth-generation Paperwhites, with a magnetic closure and soft microfiber interior to protect your Kindle screen.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kindle Kids Edition with Rainbow Birds Cover

$80 $110
Build up your little one's love for reading with this Kindle. It includes 1-year free Amazon Kids+ subscription, which offers a library of popular titles, including the Harry Potter series.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL
Expires soon

Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle Blue Cover

$98 $143
This bundle includes one-year FreeTime Unlimited membership, putting thousands of classic titles at your child's fingertips, a kid-friendly cover, power adapter, and two-year worry-free guarantee.
Buy at Amazon
CAN'T MISS
Expires soon

Amazon Kindle Unlimited

FREE!
Amazon Kindle Unlimited is like Netflix, but for books and magazines. Sign up before November 30 and you'll score a two-month subscription for the low, low cost of absolutely nothing.
Start Membership
LATEST MODEL
Expires soon

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle with Fabric Cover (8GB)

$205 $310
Cosy up with a good book with the all-new Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle, which includes a Kindle with 8GB of storage, Wi-Fi, and adjustable warm light, plus a fabric cover and power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Amazon Kindle Fabric Cover

$23 $30
Keep your tenth-generation Kindle safe with this fabric cover, designed to fit your device perfectly while adding a pop of color for those extra style points.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle with Leather Cover (32GB)

$255 $365
Become a bookworm with this bundle which includes a waterproof 32GB Kindle Oasis with an adjustable warm light, plus a premium leather cover and power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL
Expires soon

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (32GB)

$150 $220
For the ultimate Kindle Paperwhite experience, this 32GB Paperwhite comes bundled with a leather cover and its own power adapter, so you can store all your favorite books in your own private library.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL
Expires soon

Kindle Paperwhite 32GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

$200 $250
The Kindle Paperwhite is thinner and lighter than ever with a 300 ppi glare-free screen and waterproofing plus Wi-Fi and free Cellular connectivity, so you can read anywhere, at any time.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle

$205 $310
Goodbye, real world! The Kindle Oasis and its fabric cover are waterproof so you can continue to immerse yourself in the book's world in your bathtub or in the pool.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL
Expires soon

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle with Fabric Cover (32GB)

$230 $340
There's plenty of storage for all your books with this bundle, which includes a 32GB Kindle Oasis with Wi-Fi and adjustable warm light, power adapter, plus a fabric cover in a choice of colors.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a Kindle during Black Friday

The Kindle has gone through a lot of changes over the years (the standard model is now in its 10th generation), but choosing which Kindle is right for you isn’t a complicated task. For most people, you simply can’t beat a classic, and the plain old Kindle is still superb. Most recently refreshed in 2019 with the 10th-gen release that starts at $90, the 6-inch Amazon Kindle is easy to recommend if all you want is a solid e-book reader sporting that paperlike, easy-on-the-eyes E Ink display and you don’t want to spend more than a Benjamin. It also now comes standard with 8GB of storage and includes a built-in front light for late-night reading.

Next up is the Kindle Paperwhite, which starts at $130 and includes a few more bells and whistles. Arguably the most notable of these is that it’s fully waterproof. If you’re the type to read by the pool or in the bathtub and you’re worried about your Kindle taking an accidental dip, the Kindle Paperwhite might be worth the extra cash. However, it boasts some other upgrades as well, including a brighter and more crisp E Ink display (with a 1448 x 1072 resolution and a pixel density of 300 pixels per inch instead of the regular Kindle’s 800 x 600 167 ppi screen), Bluetooth connectivity for streaming audiobooks, and the option to upgrade to 32GB of internal storage if you find 8GB insufficient for files larger than standard e-books.

The cream of the Kindle crop is the Oasis, which, with its starting price of $250, represents a considerable upgrade over the other Kindle models. The Kindle Oasis is the clear choice for serious readers: Its larger, sharper 7-inch 1680 x 1264 resolution display is superb and easy to read in even bright daylight, it features a color-adjustable front light for comfortable reading in dim conditions (i.e., there’s no harsh white or blue light to strain your eyes and keep you awake), and it’s arguably the most comfortable of all three Kindle models to hold for long reading sessions. The Oasis also has the same IPX8 water resistance as the Paperwhite as well as Bluetooth connectivity for audiobook streaming. As the priciest member of the Kindle stable, the Oasis definitely offers the biggest savings potential among all the Black Friday Kindle deals you’ll see this year.

If you’re shopping for a Christmas gift for a young bookworm you know, then the Kindle Kids Edition is worth a final mention. The Kids Edition e-book reader is the same as the standard Kindle but comes with some built-in parental controls, access to thousands of kid’s books, and a free cover. Just as importantly, the Kindle Kids Edition is backed up by a two-year, no-questions-asked warranty that guarantees that Amazon will repair or replace the Kindle at no cost in the event that it ends up broken or damaged — something that is a distinct possibility when little hands are involved. These added features make the Kindle Kids Edition slightly more expensive than the standard model with a $110 starting price, but it’s by far the best e-book reader made just for children.

How much should you spend on a Kindle on Black Friday?

Getting a discount on a standalone Kindle isn’t the rarest sale ever, and Amazon regularly discounts its e-book readers down between $30 to $50. However, Black Friday is fun because we tend to see a lot of discounts on Kindle bundles. These bundles can net you a lower price on a Kindle and a themed case. These will usually save you about $30 on the RRP, however, you could save as much as $100 on some bundles. The most interesting deals are the Kids Edition bundles, which comes with a Kindle, a kid-friendly case, and a year of Amazon Kids+ for plenty of entertainment.

Are some Black Friday Kindle deals too good to be true?

It’s hard to go wrong when buying an Amazon Kindle. Each of the Kindles functions fairly similarly to the others, and while you’ll get some additional features on the more expensive models, it’s hard to go wrong even when buying the cheapest Kindles around. However, you’ll still want to make sure you buy the right Kindle for you, so make sure you do your research before you buy. While the expensive Oasis offers you everything, ask yourself whether you really need the Oasis, or whether the Paperwhite would work just as well. Don’t get swept up in sales enthusiasm, and make sure you buy the Kindle you really need.

Where to find the best Kindle sales

  • Amazon Black Friday: As Kindle devices are both designed and sold by Amazon, the best place to find Black Friday Kindle deals is in the Amazon Black Friday Sale. Amazon is offering both stand-alone discounts and great bundles on its own devices.
  • Best Buy Black Friday: It might surprise you to find out that Best Buy carries the entire line of Kindle e-book readers, making this a good place to find discounts on Kindle devices this year.
  • Walmart Black Friday: As perhaps the biggest online competitor to Amazon, Walmart doesn’t sell Kindle e-book readers at all. However, Walmart offers its own e-book readers, the Kobo line, for which there are currently some deals available. If you’re not married to the Amazon e-book ecosystem, then those are Kindle alternatives worth checking out.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Get a 2-month Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription for free for Cyber Monday

amazon extends kindle unlimited free trial subscription june 30 best ebook apps 768x768

There’s still time to save $75 on the Kindle Oasis for Black Friday

amazon kindle oasis deal black friday 2020

The Best Black Friday deals still available: AirPods, Echo Show, 4K TV

black friday 2020 deals still available featured resized

Kindle Paperwhite gets a $50 price cut for Black Friday

Kindle Paperwhite

The best Cyber Monday laptop deals for 2020

Windows 10 Laptop

The best Black Friday blender deals 2020

best blenders blendtec designer series 01

The best Black Friday coffee machine deals 2020

breville coffee makers amazon prime day deal bdc400 maker with glass carafe

The best Black Friday Keurig deals for 2020

early keurig coffee maker deals prime day 2020 k classic

Best Black Friday Philips Hue deals 2020: Smart bulbs and starter kits

philips hue adds brightest bulb yet to lineup high lumen lifestyle b

Best Black Friday gaming chair deals 2020: AKRacing and GT Omega

best cheap gaming chair deals - Respawn Omega-R gaming rocker

The best Cyber Monday air fryer deals for 2020

ninja foodi op101 multicooker black friday 2019 amazon deal

Amazon slashes price of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for Cyber Monday

samsung galaxy watch 3 review pocket

Best Black Friday gaming headset deals 2020: Razer and Turtle Beach

logitech sennheiser skullcandy razer gaming headset deals amazon best buy kraken x 1