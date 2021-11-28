Which Apple Watch should you buy on Cyber Monday 2021?

The best Cyber Monday deals are here, so if you have been waiting to pick your favorite gadget, this is the right time! There are Cyber Monday Apple deals, which include deals on iPhones, iPads, Watch, and others. Moreover, you can go to our Cyber Monday smartwatch deals if you are an Android user. As for the Apple users, this is the right time to purchase an Apple Watch for your iPhone. But which one should you buy? We are here to help you!

Which Apple Watch should you buy on Cyber Monday

There are so many Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals that it can get confusing for the end consumer to pick a product. Which one should you buy? Is the four-year-old Watch Series 3 still worth it? How is the Apple Watch Series 7? Let us answer all your questions one by one.

The best: Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the latest addition to the company’s smartwatch lineup. It offers a bigger display with shrunk bezels, so the overall size remains similar to the previous generation. The Watch Series 7 offers an excellent design, fast charging, and all-day battery life.

If you are looking for the best Apple Watch that has the latest specs and features with a gorgeous design, the Watch Series 7 should be your pick. Apple not only upgraded the display size but improved the charging speed, and this Apple Watch Series 7 Cyber Monday deal makes it cheaper than ever.

Still great: Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 comes equipped with the same processor as the Watch Series 7, so you need not worry about its performance. It is fluid, fast, and easy to navigate. With all the fitness features, you get an always-on screen, a bright display, and an amazing design that is built to last.

The Apple Watch Series 6 might not be the latest smartwatch from the company but it is still great. If you want an Apple Watch that offers all the latest features, always-on display, fast performance, and all-day battery life, this Apple Watch Series 6 Cyber Monday deal is your pick.

Best on a budget: Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE was launched alongside the Series 6 as a budget offering for people looking for the latest hardware but don’t want to spend a fortune on a smartwatch. The Watch SE offers an all-day battery life, a similar design as the Watch Series 6, and should last you as long as the flagship devices.

If you are in the market for an Apple Watch but don’t want to spend more than $300 on a wearable, the Apple Watch SE should be your go-to option. It doesn’t offer blood oxygen monitoring but is still great for all the fitness features it offers — and this Apple Watch SE Cyber Monday deal sees it on sale for $50 off.

Don’t buy the Apple Watch Series 3

After all these years, Apple still sells a four-year-old wearable. The $200 price tag might intrigue you, but please don’t buy the Apple Watch Series 3 in 2021. Firstly, the design has aged now that we’re in 2021. You’ll notice the thick bezels and an old design. Secondly, it is a heavy wearable. Third, updating the Apple Watch Series 3 to the latest watchOS is a mess, which you would like to skip. Fourth, the specifications don’t measure up in 2021. If you want a budget Apple Watch, go get the Series SE.

