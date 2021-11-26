  1. Mobile
My favorite iPhone 13 Pro case is in the Black Friday sale and you should buy it

Andy Boxall
By

It usually takes me a few tries to find a case for the iPhone that I really like and that fits my criteria, but with the iPhone 13 Pro, I got lucky. The Incipio Grip case is by far my favorite case for the iPhone I’ve tried this year, ticking all the boxes for me, and at the moment the standard version has been reduced from $40 to $32, and the MagSafe model from $50 to $40, in Incipio’s Black Friday sale, so it’s a strong recommendation from me.

iPhone 13 Pro in Incipio Grip for MagSafe case.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

What makes this one special? I always want a clear case for the iPhone as I specifically choose the phone in a color I like, and I want to see it. For the iPhone 13 Pro I decided on Sierra Blue, but after a poor experience with Apple’s own clear case with the iPhone 12 Pro — I didn’t like the texture of the plastic used — I was looking for an alternative case this time around.

I also want my case to have MagSafe included. If it’s not part of the case the magnets don’t always provide as much grip as they should, and as I use the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger by my bed, I don’t really want it slipping off in the middle of the night. As the name implies, the Incipio Grip for MagSafe incorporates additional magnets to keep it secure. If MagSafe isn’t important to you it’s available without the magnets at a lower price.

iPhone 13 Pro in Incipio Grip for MagSafe case.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Apple’s clear case that I used with the iPhone 12 Pro disappointed, because the texture of the plastic was unpleasant and didn’t add much grip to the phone. On the Incipio case, the sides are covered in a tire tread type pattern which helps you hold on to the phone. The case is also drop tested to 14 feet, has a raised lip around the screen, and a raised section around the camera lenses too.

Despite its tough credentials, the case doesn’t look like a rugged case, another of my requirements. I want it to look sleek and stylish, but still provide some protection should I drop my phone. I also like that the buttons are flush with the side of the case, but are still very easy to locate and press. It should stay looking good for a while too as Incipio says the case is scratch-resistant and shouldn’t suffer from discoloration. There’s even an antimicrobial coating.

iPhone 13 Pro in Incipio Grip for MagSafe case.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

I’ve had the case on my iPhone 13 Pro for about four weeks, and it still looks like new. If you have similar criteria to mine — a sleek, protective, grippy, clear case with or without MagSafe — it’s a great option. If you don’t want a clear version, Incipio also makes the Grip case in different colors, either with a solid color on the back or a clear panel, and all are in the sale.

