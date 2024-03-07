 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Watch an acclaimed director use an iPhone 15 Pro to shoot a movie

Trevor Mogg
By
Shot on iPhone 15 Pro | Midnight | Apple

As part of its long-running Shot on iPhone series, Apple recently handed acclaimed Japanese director Takashi Miike (Audition, 13 Assassins, The Happiness of the Katakuris) an iPhone 15 Pro to shoot a short film.

Recommended Videos

The 19-minute movie (top), called Midnight, brings to life a manga by legendary artist Osamu Tezuka in which a mysterious taxi driver helps out a young woman being pursued by assassins.

Related

As intended, the action-packed flick showcases many of the iPhone 15 Pro’s capabilities when it comes to capturing an array of movie-style shots, and it has to be said, the results are stunning. Low light shots look great, as do the colors, tracking sequences, and slow-motion. Interestingly, the iPhone 15 Pro’s LiDAR feature was also deployed for some of the visual effects that appear in the movie.

But it’s worth noting that Midnight is not the result of Miike simply showing up with an iPhone 15 Pro in hand and a shot list scrawled on the back of a beer mat. As “the making of” video (below) shows, the pricey-looking production had the backing of a highly trained movie crew equipped with cranes, trolleys, and dollies, along with a post-production team comprising expert editors and special-effects wizards skilled at sprucing things up.

Shot on iPhone 15 Pro | The Making of Midnight | Apple

“As we were shooting, I naturally began to challenge myself to think about how we could make a work unique to iPhone, beyond the usual approach to a film,” Miike said in a statement shared by The Hollywood Reporter. “I truly felt that the iPhone has the power to do things that a conventional movie camera can’t.”

The director praised the iPhone’s Action Mode, which enabled him to “accurately capture the facial expressions of subjects in a scene in a dynamic way, while reflecting their emotions and thoughts,” and said he was impressed by how you could adjust the focus after shooting.

Miike added: “I hope that game-changing features like this, that are impossible with regular photography equipment, will be added more and more, and that it will break the conventional thinking of filmmakers.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
The top 7 bestselling phones of 2023 were all … you guessed it
Close-up view of titanium frame on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Seven of the top 10 bestselling handsets in 2023 were iPhones, according to data from research firm Counterpoint.

This marks the first time in Counterpoint’s tracking of such data that Apple’s handset has dominated the chart to this extent.

Read more
‘Sophisticated’ iPhone fraud involving fake handsets leads to convictions
The Apple logo on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

A scam that defrauded Apple out of millions of dollars’ worth of iPhones has led to the convictions of two of the perpetrators, with each facing up to 20 years in jail.

Haotian Sun, 33, and Pengfei Xue, 33, both Chinese nationals, were found guilty by a federal jury on Tuesday for participating in what the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia described as a “sophisticated” scheme that tricked Apple into replacing fake phones with the genuine article.

Read more
Why I ditched my iPhone 15 Pro for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro in hand.

This is not another “lifelong iPhone user tries Android” story. I use and review all kinds of phones, and I prefer the flexibility of Android. That said, I’ve been on the iPhone 15 Pro since its launch — for two reasons. First, I had been getting the iPhone 14 Pro Max-level battery life on it. Second, I like the stability of social media apps like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). But the experience has been downgrading for a while now.

Samsung's "AI phone," the Galaxy S24 Ultra, tackles these two issues and gives me some extra features that I didn’t think would be important for me. It’s been a surprisingly fun experience. Here’s why I shifted to the Galaxy S24 Ultra from the iPhone 15 Pro and decided to stay on it. And no, it has nothing to do with AI.
Updates have ruined the iPhone 15 Pro

Read more