iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro now come in new colors

Erika Rawes
At Apple’s Spring Event 2022, the iPhone maker announced new colors for its iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. You’ll now be able to get an iPhone 13 in green and an iPhone 13 Pro in Alpine Green. The new green color for the regular iPhone 13 is rich and deep, and it resembles a forest green shade, while the iPhone 13 Pro in the new Alpine green is a lighter shade, but still vibrant. These new colors will be available beginning March 18, 2022.

The iPhone 13 was announced on September 14, 2021, and it began shipping on September 24, 2021. The regular iPhone 13 initially only came in red, starlight, midnight, blue, or pink, while the iPhone 13 Pro initially only came in graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue. These new color options will provide iPhone 13 and 13 Pro fans with another finish option, as a finish can be a make or break factor for some users.

This breaking news post will be updated as more information becomes available.

