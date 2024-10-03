 Skip to main content
Arc Search, one of my favorite iPhone apps, is now on Android

Screenshots of the Arc Search app on Android.
Earlier this year, Arc Search became one of my favorite iPhone apps in recent memory. It’s a browser app that’s wicked fast, has a very clean interface, and has an unbelievably good AI feature. Today, Arc Search’s developers (The Browser Company) have announced that the app is finally coming to Android.

Starting tomorrow, October 4, you can head to the Google Play Store and download Arc Search on any Android device running Android 13 or later. The app is still in open beta, and not every feature from the iOS app is currently available. Regardless, it’s still exciting to see one of this year’s best iPhone apps officially land on Android.

If you’ve never used Arc Search, getting started with the app is incredibly simple. Upon opening it, you’re immediately presented with a search bar to type in a URL or a search query. Tapping the + icon opens a new tab, and you can tap the Cards icon in the bottom-left corner to view all of your open tabs/searches.

The Arc Search app, showing a search result for how to peel an apple.
Browse for Me result in Arc Search Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The real magic of Arc Search lies with its Browse for Me feature. After typing in a search query/question, you can hit Go/Enter to perform a regular Google search. Alternatively, you can tap the Browse for Me button.

When you do this, Arc Search’s AI automatically reads multiple websites and generates an answer to your question. You get clearly defined answers, helpful background information, and source links so you know what websites Arc Search got its answers from. Browse for Me is easily one of my favorite ways to search the web, and I think you’re going to love it.

Screenshots of the Arc Search app on Android.
Arc Search Android app The Browser Company

In addition to Browse for Me, Arc Search also has an ad blocker enabled by default. You can disable it if you want, but Arc Search blocks ads, banners, trackers, and pop-ups right out of the box.

Some of Arc Search’s newer features, such as voice search and Raise to Call Arc, aren’t yet available. However, as the app continues through the beta process and eventually gets an official launch, it should reach feature parity with its iOS sibling.

