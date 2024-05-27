 Skip to main content
Ninja’s Woodfire outdoor grill and smoker is 19% off for Memorial Day

Ninja grill and smoker on a picnic table.
If your Memorial Day cooking plans aren’t really panning out, you can act really quickly and save the day with a cool, new, conversation-worthy pickup. What we’re talking about is the Ninja Outdoor Grill & Smoker, a multi-purpose weather-resistant outdoor cooker that can do everything from BBQ smoking to competing with the best air fryers, all in one device. And, as a bonus, it is now on sale. Usually $370, you can get yours for $71 off, bringing the price down to $299. It’s a part of the Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale, which ends today. The good news is that you can buy online now and pick it up later in the day at your local store, saving your dinner plans from disaster. The bad news is that you’ll need to do so quickly as this 4.8-star rated item is flowing off the shelves quickly (my local store only has two left).

Why you should buy the Ninja Outdoor Grill & Smoker

There’s a lot to love about this cooker. For starters, it has 141 square inches of cooking space that fit in a compound area on your picnic table of less than 2 x 2 feet. And, unlike big iron grills, it only weighs 30 pounds. Chances are, you can probably lift it. But what really makes this one great is its versatility. As a grill, you can make up to 6 steaks for your family or 30 hot dogs for the whole neighborhood. Get your air fryer game on and make three pounds of chicken in the same batch. Or, barbeque up a nine pound brisket to take advantage of the Ninja Woodfire tech — just a half pound of Ninja wood pellets will get you the smoked flavor you crave. Generally speaking, customers praise the cooker for its ease-of-use and quality of smoking for the size.

These smokers are likely going to sell out quickly, especially at their discounted rate of $71 off, which brings the price from $370 to just $299. To make sure you get yours, be sure to tap the button below and order now. Then, if you’re a Ninja fan, be sure to check out these Ninja Foodi deals to complete your Ninja kitchen.

