Revolution Cooking’s high-speed smart toaster is $100 off today

Someone using the Revolution Cooking InstaGLO R180 smart toaster in the kitchen.
If you’re thinking about getting a new toaster for your kitchen, why not go with a high-speed smart toaster? Best Buy is currently selling the Revolution Cooking InstaGLO R180 smart toaster with a $100 discount, slashing its price to $250 from $350 originally. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before this offer expires though, so if you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right now in order to secure the savings.

Why you should buy the Revolution Cooking InstaGLO R180 smart toaster

Are smart kitchen gadgets worth it? The answer is a resounding yes, and the Revolution Cooking InstaGLO R180 smart toaster will show you why. With this kitchen device, you’ll no longer suffer from burnt or uneven toasts as it’s powered by the brand’s InstaGLO heating system. The technology will start toasting your bread in just two seconds without any need for preheating. You’ll get bread that’s crunchy outside and moist inside every single time, which is a huge upgrade over the inconsistencies of traditional toasters.

Further adding to the capabilities of your smart kitchen is the Revolution Cooking InstaGLO R180 smart toaster’s touchscreen, which will let you choose between presets for different bread types and customize the toasting levels. With this feature, anybody in the family will be able to prepare the perfect toast, whether for breakfast or for a snack. You’ll see a countdown clock while toasting so you know exactly how much time remains before you get your bread, and you’ll hear a chime once the process is done.

Smart home devices have made living rooms more enjoyable and bedrooms more comfortable, so it’s about time that you get them in your kitchen for your convenience. Start with the Revolution Cooking InstaGLO R180 smart toaster, which you can currently get from Best Buy for only $250 following a $100 discount on its sticker price of $350. We’re not sure when this bargain ends though, so you need to hurry if you don’t want to miss out. Purchase the Revolution Cooking InstaGLO R180 smart toaster right now, as it may be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow.

