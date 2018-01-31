These best coffee gadgets can make your morning cup of joe even better

If you’re like 83 percent of adults in the United States, your day doesn’t quite feel right until you’ve had that cup of joe. West Coasters might head to Philz for a Mint Mojito, East Coasters may prefer a smooth Americano at Dunkin Donuts, and others simply line up every morning at their neighborhood Starbucks. But these coffee shops require you to change out of your pajamas and walk out the door, and let’s face it: it’s hard enough as it is just to get out of bed on most mornings. So why not brew your own coffee at home? With the right gear, you’ll get results that will put even your favorite coffee shop to shame, and no one will judge you if you have a second or third mug of the stuff, in case the first wasn’t strong enough. Plus, you can do it all in your pajamas, and that’s worth every penny. We’ve rounded up the latest tech in coffee gear that will have you brewing like a coffee connoisseur in no time.

Ember Temperature Control Ceramic Mug

Why you should buy this: Your coffee will definitely not go cold in this smart mug.

Who it’s for: Can’t stand it when your drink is lukewarm before you’ve even had a sip? This mug will be a staple in your kitchen.

How much it’ll cost: $129.75, Amazon.com

Why we picked the Ember Temperature Control Ceramic Mug: The other mugs in your cabinet will likely pale in comparison to this high-tech smart mug. Ember calls this “the world’s most advanced mug,” and the title is hard to argue with. With Ember, you can adjust the temperature of your drink, letting you cool it down or warm it up and maintaining that temperature for up to two hours. Using the companion app, you can even control the mug remotely. Let’s say you prefer your tea warm, your coffee piping hot, and your lemon water just lukewarm. Using the app, you can store presets for different drinks.

AeroPress Coffee Maker

Why you should buy this: It’s lightweight, portable, and easy to travel with.

Who it’s for: If you spend a lot of time on the road, you can make great coffee from anywhere.

How much it’ll cost: $30, Amazon.com

Why we picked the Aeropress Coffee Maker: If you spend a lot of time on the road or have a vacation coming up, it doesn’t mean you should have to sacrifice your morning cup of coffee. This AeroPress device allows you to make a great cup of coffee from pretty much anywhere, be it your hotel room, the airport waiting lounge, or Machu Picchu. The plastic cylinder is small enough to fit into your carry-on, so you don’t have to worry about it adding a lot of weight or bulk to your luggage. It’s also remarkably easy to use, working much like a French press. Simply pour ground coffee and hot water into the AeroPress, then wait half a minute before pushing down the plunger. The total immersion process makes full-flavored coffee without the bitterness, and unlike a French press, this one uses a micro filter that doesn’t leave behind grits, meaning easier clean up for you. For espresso-style coffee, simply add an attachment, like this one by Prismo, designed specifically for AeroPress.

Fellow Stagg Pour Over Kettle

Why you should buy this: It’ll get just the right temperature for that perfect cup of coffee.

Who it’s for: If you hate that acidic taste homemade coffee sometimes gets, this kettle will put an end to it.

How much it’ll cost: $79, Amazon.com

Why we picked the Fellow Stagg Pour Over Kettle: Precise functionality meets aesthetic appeal. This kettle gets the temperature of water just right, so you don’t end up with the acidic coffee flavor that results when the water is too hot or too cold. You can keep an eye on the temperature using the brew range thermometer located on the top of the kettle. The kettle also has top-notch design, with a stainless steel body and lid, and a precision spout with a fluted tip that produces the optimal flow rate when pouring water over ground coffee or using it with instant coffee. The size is also generous, as you can brew up to one liter of water at a time. Aesthetically, the design is also sleek and sharp, and it’ll fit right in with the other appliances and decorations in your kitchen.

Nourish Glass Top Scale

Why you should buy this: A truly perfect cup of coffee needs to be measured precisely.

Who it’s for: Weekend warriors who like coffee that tastes like it’s from a high-end Paris cafe will want this scale around.

How much it’ll cost: $17, Amazon.com

Why we picked the Nourish Glass Top Scale: Whether you’re making instant coffee or using ground beans, precision is key in producing the perfect sip. That’s why the water temperature has to be monitored precisely, the brewing time should be controlled, and the weight of the beans must be just right. Use too much coffee, and you’ll wind up with a cup that’s too strong for your taste. Use too little, and it’ll taste bland and not at all refreshing. This scale is easy to use, and it can conveniently weigh food items up to 11 pounds. It also converts five different units of measurements.

Hario Skerton Hand Grinder

Why you should buy this: You can make delicious coffee without spending a lot of money.

Who it’s for: Coffee enthusiasts on a budget will reach for this device.

How much it’ll cost: $35, Amazon.com

Why we picked the Hario Skerton Hand Grinder: Making coffee at home can be pricey, what with all the gear that goes into the perfect cup. If you’re on a budget but still want to grind your own beans at home, this hand grinder is perfect. It’s more affordable than electric grinders, and it’ll still produce aromatic ground coffee that’s perfect for a coffee machine or a French press. If there’s one thing that makes the most difference in producing that perfect cup, it’s the flavor of the beans, and this grinder will guarantee a precise grind for maximum flavor. It’s also lightweight and portable, making it easy to bring with you to work or on a trip.