Drink your coffee out of a mug made of coffee with the HuskeeCup

Why it matters to you The average coffee drinker is responsible for nearly 7 pounds of wasted coffee husks a year, but now, we can reuse that waste and make a cup.

Who says sustainable can’t be sexy? Certainly not HuskeeTech, the makers of the HuskeeCup, a durable, reusable ceramic cup made from a coffee husk. After all, what better way to drink your morning cup of coffee than from a cup made of coffee, right? Promising to “handle the rigors of a café while remaining elegant and attractive,” the HuskeeCup is quite the statement piece when it comes to your kitchenware, but is also a testament to environmental friendliness.

While ceramic may traditionally be the material of choice when it comes to your coffee and tea mugs, this unique cup is made of coffee husk material and organic resin, making it one of the most sustainable cups around. Better still, the HuskeeCups are dishwasher friendly and can be stacked, so storing them (even in the smallest of kitchens) is a breeze. Plus, HuskeeTech promises that its mugs won’t chip or crack.

And although you can buy a HuskeeCup in a variety of sizes (6, 8, and 12 ounces), each uses the same universal saucer, so you’ll always have a set for parties.

“Each year, during the harvest season, our team is faced with tons of raw waste in the form of coffee husk from the processing of coffee,” the HuskeeTech team noted on its Kickstarter campaign. In fact, it’s estimated that the average coffee drinker accounts for more than 6.6 pounds of coffee husk waste each year, and more than 1.35 million tons of husk waste is generated around the world from coffee production on an annual basis. “By using coffee husk in the creation of HuskeeCup, we are recycling hundreds of tons of waste material from the production of coffee,” the team concluded.

Ultimately, the team hopes to achieve zero waste at their coffee farm, while providing a sustainable solution for both cafés and homes alike. And the HuskeeCup certainly looks to be a step in the right direction.

With nearly two weeks left in its Kickstarter campaign, the HuskeeCup has already raised nearly $50,000. You can pre-order a set for yourself for $34, which includes four six-ounce cups. For $37, you can get a set of the eight-ounce cups, and for $42, you can get the 12-ounce size.