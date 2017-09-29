Every morning can start with a sunrise using the Beddi Glow smart clock

Why it matters to you Not everyone enjoys waking up early. With the Beddi Glow alarm clock, mornings can now be more relaxing.

Everyone looks forward to waking up, right? For many people, this is the worst moment of the day. No matter how early people get into bed, waking up is rarely a peaceful moment. The blaring sound of the alarm or a sudden flick of the lights in a dark room can put anyone in a sour mood.

In order to make waking up a more gradual and comfortable process, Witti’s new Beddi Glow simulates a natural sunrise in the bedroom. Starting up to 30 minutes before the alarm, this smart alarm clock slowly lights up the bedroom. Added customization allows users to adjust the timing to as little as five minutes before the alarm.

“Waking up is half the battle,” Witti CEO Alfred Wong said in a statement. “As smartphones replace traditional alarm clocks, we took BeddiGlow one step further to combine the functionality and flexibility of a smartphone with a vibrant personal concierge clock and keeping our customers’ wake up experience mind.”

Aside from creating relaxing light, the Beddi Glow contains many other smart features. Instead of annoying tones, users can choose to wake up to their favorite Spotify or Apple Music playlists. Music can also be played on demand at the push of a button. Embracing the era of smartphones, Beddi Glow includes two USB charging ports to keep everything ready for the morning. If falling asleep is an issue, an integrated white-noise generator plays soothing sounds to help cut out other noises or keep things from getting too quiet.

Waking up isn’t the only rough part of the morning, traffic and unexpected weather can be just as painful. By saving their commute information in the companion app, the Beddi Glow can provide a recommended departure time based on current traffic conditions. Weather conditions such as temperature and humidity can also be given. This allows users to grab an umbrella or jacket before it is too late.

Beddi Glow is available for $80 from the Witti Design website. Other options are available within the Beddi Collection. Be sure to compare them and get the right one for the right job.