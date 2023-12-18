Eve already has an impressive lineup of smart home products that offer Matter support, but it’s looking to expand its offerings further in 2024. The company has officially revealed three new additions coming to its Matter portfolio next year — the Eve Energy Outlet, Eve Light Switch, and the Eve Blinds Collection.

The Eve Blinds Collection is the first to launch, arriving on February 1. The collection is a “made-to-measure” assortment of blinds that utilize Eve MotionBlinds technology, allowing you to manipulate their positioning with your smartphone.

Recommended Videos

Both transparent and blackout versions will be available, with a wide range of designs supported at launch. Pricing for these will vary based on your window dimensions and customization options.

The Eve Energy Outlet will be released a few days later, on February 6. This is essentially a more permanent alternative to a smart plug, as it’s a physical replacement for your existing electrical outlets. Once it’s been installed in your wall, you’ll be able to control it remotely through your smartphone or give it voice commands. If you’re trying to reduce your energy usage, you can dive into detailed reports about how much electricity you’re using and find ways to limit your consumption.

It still doesn’t have a specific release date, but the Eve Light Switch is currently penned for a second-quarter launch. It’s designed to give your lamps additional smarts (such as scheduling them to turn on or controlling them with the companion app) without needing to purchase smart bulbs.

This product already exists in the Eve catalog — but the version launching in 2024 offers full support for Matter.

The Eve Light Switch will cost $50, as will the Eve Energy Outlet. All three products look like solid additions to the Matter portfolio, which continues to expand and is looking forward to another year of growth in 2024. You’ll eventually be able to find them on the official Eve Store and through Amazon.

Expect to learn more about pricing details for the Eve Blinds Collection and the launch date for the Eve Light Switch in the coming weeks.

Editors' Recommendations