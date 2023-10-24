 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Matter adds support for fridges, air purifiers, robot vacuums, and more with massive 1.2 update

Jon Bitner
By

Matter launched around a year ago, and its newly released 1.2 update is bringing tons of improvements to the interoperability standard. The biggest improvement is expanded access, with Matter now supported by nine more different types of devices, including fridges, dishwashers, laundry machines, air purifiers, robot vacuums, and other common smart home gadgets.

While Matter has long been praised for its ability to connect products designed for different ecosystems (allowing you to use HomeKit items with Amazon Alexa, for example), it was held back by its limited rollout. When it first launched, only a handful of categories were supported — such as smart bulbs, smart plugs, and smart sensors.

A stylized version of a smart home with various rooms containing smart home gadgets.
CSA

Update 1.2 is changing that. Here’s a look at all the new smart home device types now supported by Matter.

  • Refrigerators
  • Dishwashers
  • Laundry washers
  • Air purifiers
  • Room air conditioners
  • Robot vacuums
  • Fans
  • Air quality sensors
  • Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms
Recommended Videos

Aside from adding support for these groups, Matter has seen core improvements to its underlying software (such as semantic tags to help program controls and the use of generic descriptions to make it easy to generate new device types). These changes aren’t nearly as exciting, but they’ll help developers roll out features faster and with more accuracy.

Related

Now that Matter 1.2 is available to everyone, the team is focused on big changes for 2024. According to the official blog from the Connectivity Standards Alliance, it’s expecting Matter to “continue to expand” at a rapid pace throughout 2024.

“Turning the calendar to 2024, Matter will continue to expand its footprint across the smart home, across the [Internet of Things] ecosystem, and in the minds of consumers. New products will come to market, filling out existing Matter device types and being among the first in the new Matter device types debuting with Matter 1.2. We expect that Matter will receive two new updates next year as part of the biannual release cadence — which should add even more device types and expand into new areas.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Matter smart home standard is officially available
The Matter logo on a black background.

After running into a few roadblocks, Matter is officially here. Announced by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), the Matter certification program is now live, allowing manufacturers to bring the tech to their products and release them on an expedited timeline.

Matter is big news in the smart home community, as it will serve as a universal framework that allows different ecosystems to interact with each other. For example, your Alexa-enabled devices will be able to use Matter to communicate with your Apple HomeKit products. Its goal is to streamline the setup process for smart home devices and build an ecosystem that’s easy to use while bringing together products and software from Samsung, Google, Apple, and over 280 other collaborators.

Read more
Can your smart home save you money on homeowners insurance?
Nest devices grouped together on a counter.

Smart home devices provide more than just convenient assistance -- they also help us complete tasks more efficiently and protect our homes. And now, they may actually be able to save you money on your homeowner's insurance.

Homeowners insurance protects or aids you if an incident happens. Yet the best days are when nothing goes wrong, and life is easy for everyone. Smart home devices can be your first line of defense against things that could cause your home harm.

Read more
Can a robot vacuum work as an air purifier?
iRobot Roomba S9.

Robot vacuums put out a lot of air, especially the high-powered models.

For example, the Neato D10 can practically knock you out of your seat.

Read more